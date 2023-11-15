Arrowfish Consulting Provides Comprehensive Business Valuation Services for Companies of All Sizes
The Arrowfish team provides expert valuations that empower businesses with the information needed to confidently position for future growth and success.
Our valuations provide businesses the accurate, tailored insights needed to make informed decisions that confidently position them for growth - that's the Arrowfish difference.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Receiving an accurate and reliable assessment of a business's value is crucial when making major decisions about its future. Arrowfish Consulting's team of valuation experts provides quality business valuation services tailored to companies of any size or industry.
— Jeremiah Grant
"A professional business valuation gives clear insight into a company's worth to inform important choices like seeking investors, selling, or strategic changes," said Jeremiah Grant, Managing Partner and business valuation specialist at Arrowfish. "With over 100 combined years of experience, our business appraisers can thoroughly evaluate companies of all sizes at competitive rates."
Arrowfish's certified professionals leverage their Big Four accounting and valuation firm backgrounds to evaluate businesses across industries like aerospace, distribution, retail, healthcare, and more. Their customized services help with buying/selling a business, raising capital, litigation support, gift and estate tax planning, and more.
The firm's 6-step valuation process starts with an initial consultation to understand the client's specific goals and parameters before recommending the ideal methodology and timeline. After extensively analyzing provided financials, legal documents, and management interviews, Arrowfish's analysts perform an in-depth valuation using proven techniques tailored to that business.
The different locations where Jeremiah and team provide their services are:
1. Utah
2. Dallas
3. San Antonio
4. Denver
5. Las Vegas
6. Chicago
7. San Diego
And many more.
"We go beyond just generating a number to provide strategic insights into a company's financial health and growth potential," Grant said. "This empowers better decision-making and helps position businesses for enduring success."
Arrowfish delivers a detailed valuation report outlining the methodology, assumptions, and conclusion. "Had the privilege of working with Arrowfish principals in litigation matters involving millions of dollars in dispute. Jeremiah and his team have provided cogent analysis that has significantly impacted our clients," said Scott Hansen, Partner at Stoel Rives Llp.
About Arrowfish:
With over 200 years of combined expertise, Arrowfish Consulting delivers exceptional business valuation and financial litigation services nationwide. Their managing partners and valuation experts boast backgrounds at the Big Four, Fortune 500 companies, and top international firms, holding over 20 advanced credentials. Arrowfish provides tailored services across industries, from small business appraisals to large bankruptcy matters. Their responsive professionals make clients feel like a priority through personal service, passion, and clear communication. Arrowfish leverages technology, streamlined processes, and proven methodologies to efficiently address client needs at competitive rates.
