Mama Nonne, A Sicilian Immigrant Tale of Sacrifice, Lack and Control
A book for the ages, focusing on the struggles of immigration and the perserverance needed to build a new life in America.
He who has a why to live, can bear any how.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josephine Traina has written a powerful and moving book about her great-grandmother Mama Nonne. This story will resonate with readers who have experienced the struggles of immigration, the sacrifices of motherhood and the lack of control that many women face in their lives. Mama Nonne: A Sicilian Immigrant Tale of Sacrifice, Lack and Control led the author down the path of self-discovery. As she explored the truths of the struggles her great-grandmother Mama Nonne endured, Josephine uncovered the vast reserves of resilience displayed by the women in her family.
The business acumen and courage of her great-grandparents left her with an overwhelming sense of admiration for the Sicilian immigrants who persevered against great odds. As she learned about the strong bonds forged by family misfortune, she gained a greater understanding of her own mother and of her own childhood. Woven throughout this story of tragedy and triumph, the author imagines walking in her Mama Nonne’s shoes and unpacking the “invisible suitcase” filled with burdens and self-sacrifice. She pays homage to the strong women who paved the way for later generations by nurturing a legacy of love, hope, family, and the importance of hard work. Treasured family recipes complete this touching tribute to her maternal forbears.
Since its release on September 15th, Mama Nonne has been consistently trending in Amazon’s new releases in Emigrants and Immigrants Biographies, including at #5. Visit www.josephinetraina.com to order the book.
Josephine Traina was born in Brooklyn, New York.
A self-made real estate entrepreneur for over four decades, she has owned firms in Georgia and South Carolina, coaching and mentoring real estate teams to success. Josephine was born with the entrepreneurial spirit in her blood, thanks to her great-grandmother who bought brownstones in Bushwick, Brooklyn after coming to this country from Sicily. Josephine has studied and traveled the world with the masters in business and spirituality. She is a travel buff, Firewalker, Namale Jumper (Fiji) and philanthropist, and runs her own business as an entrepreneur coach. She is the proud Nonna to five beautiful grandchildren. She lives with her poocher dog, Teddy Bumkiss, in the North Georgia mountains of Lake Lanier.
