Ascendis Pharma Resubmits NDA for TransCon™ PTH to the U.S. FDA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that it has resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) for the treatment of adults with hypoparathyroidism to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The resubmission follows the Type A meeting held with the FDA in late August.



“Research has shown that parathyroid hormone (PTH) replacement therapy is the ideal treatment for patients living with the serious impacts of hypoparathyroidism,” said Lynn A. Kohlmeier, M.D., endocrinologist at Spokane Osteoporosis & Endocrinology and Chair, Medical Advisory Board, HypoPARAthyroidism Association. “Seeing significant health and quality-of-life improvements for the majority of patients treated with TransCon PTH in ongoing clinical trials gives me hope that we are closer to achieving a treatment option that goes beyond the limits and risks of conventional therapy with oral calcium and active vitamin D therapy to treat the underlying cause of disease.”

“Ascendis Pharma remains committed to providing a treatment option that addresses the underlying disease pathophysiology for patients living with hypoparathyroidism,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “With results from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of TransCon PTH and no new safety concerns identified in follow-up reaching up to four years, we believe TransCon PTH is well-positioned to meet the needs of the hypoparathyroidism community. As no concerns were expressed by the FDA about the clinical data submitted as part of our original NDA, we look forward to working with the agency during its review of our updated manufacturing control strategy for TransCon PTH in the United States.”

About TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is an investigational prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH [1-34]), administered once daily, with sustained release of active PTH designed to provide PTH levels in the physiological range for 24 hours/day in adults with hypoparathyroidism. The safety and efficacy of TransCon PTH have not been established and TransCon PTH is not currently approved by the FDA or European Commission. In the European Union, TransCon PTH has received a positive CHMP opinion recommending approval as a PTH replacement therapy for treatment of adults with chronic hypoparathyroidism; a final European Commission decision is expected this month. Physicians in the United States can continue to request access to TransCon PTH for their eligible patients through the U.S. Expanded Access Program by contacting medinfo@ascendispharma.com.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, Ascendis uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Germany (Heidelberg and Munich) and the United States (Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and Princeton, New Jersey). Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

