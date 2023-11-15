Grifols Completes Cohort 1 in Clinical Study of Alpha-1 15%, Evaluating First-in-Human Subcutaneous Dosing Option for Patients with Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency

Study designed to demonstrate impact of Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Subcutaneous (Human) 15% (Alpha-1 15%), an alpha 1 antitrypsin treatment, compared with Liquid Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human) intravenous





This first in-human subcutaneous approach to treating alpha 1 -antitrypsin deficiency, if proven successful in clinical trials, could give patients the convenience and flexibility to administer their medication from home



BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world’s leading producers of plasma-derived medicines, today announced that it has completed Cohort 1 of its Phase 1/2 study (NCT04722887) evaluating Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Subcutaneous (Human) 15% (Alpha-1 15%), a subcutaneous (SC) alpha 1 antitrypsin (AAT) treatment being compared to Liquid Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human) intravenous (IV).

Alpha 1 -antitrypsin deficiency (also known as alpha-1) is an underdiagnosed1 genetic disorder that occurs when a patient has low levels of AAT, a protective protein that safeguards the lungs. Augmentation therapy with IV AAT is the standard medical treatment option for patients with severe AAT deficiency and emphysema. If proven successful in clinical trials, a SC option could provide alpha-1 patients the ability to independently administer AAT therapy from home, allowing for greater convenience and flexibility.

In this multi-center, single-dose and repeat-dose study over eight weeks, Cohort 1 has been completed and demonstrated no safety issues with Alpha-1 15% that would prevent the study from moving forward into Cohort 2.

“A subcutaneous option would be a first for alpha-1 patients, providing more freedom when it comes to managing their AAT deficiency by allowing patients to administer their medication from the comfort of their own home. We are pleased to announce this milestone during Alpha-1 Awareness Month, contributing to raising further visibility about this rare disease,” said Jörg Schüttrumpf, Chief Scientific Innovation Officer, Grifols. “We look forward to moving this study into Cohort 2. Grifols has a strong commitment to the alpha-1 community and continues to innovate to find additional treatment options for patients living with this disease, in addition to more convenient alpha-1 testing alternatives such as AlphaID™ At Home, our recently launched direct-to-consumer genetic health risk service.”

“During Alpha-1 Awareness month, we are excited to share this exciting news to the Alpha-1 community of a new clinical trial advancement in Alpha-1. We are thrilled that Grifols has completed Cohort 1 in clinical study of Alpha-1 15% and moving forward into Cohort 2. This study evaluating first-in-human subcutaneous dosing option for Alpha-1 patients could provide a new option that could easily be administered from their own homes,” said Scott Santarella, Alpha-1 Foundation President and CEO.

1 American Thoracic Society; European Respiratory Society. American Thoracic Society/European Respiratory Society statement: standards for the diagnosis and management of individuals with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2003;168(7):818-900. doi:10.1164/rccm.168.7.818