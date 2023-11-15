SBLA BEAUTY Eye Lift Wand Recognized With “Eye Treatment Product Of The Year ” Award From Beauty Innovation

Fifth Annual Awards Program Celebrates Companies, Services and Products That Represent Innovation Within the Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that the Eye Lift Wand from SBLA BEAUTY has been selected as “Eye Treatment Product Of The Year” in the Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform showcasing the most outstanding companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding beauty industry.

The SBLA BEAUTY Eye Lift Wand is a topical treatment which boasts immediate visible results for an “eyelid lift.” The product contains the molecule SBLA66 Peptide (patent-pending) and has been clinically proven to lift and smooth the eyelid within minutes. Other ingredients include Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid and Acetyl Glucosamine. The Eye Lift Wand is fragrance free, paraben free, cruelty free and vegan.

The product works to open the eye area by lifting the eyelids and visibly smoothing eyelid creases. The result is a tightening of the skin of the entire eye area and diminished crow’s feet and under-eye puffiness. It also improves skin texture and discoloration, while working to build up collagen and regenerate skin cells.

The airless design of the Eye Lift Wand preserves the serum’s ingredients for prolonged potency and features an antimicrobial stainless silver ball for flexible and clean application. Importantly, the formula is non-irritating, hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested.

“Our products are all based on science and technology with the aim of respecting the grace of aging beautifully but also providing tools that make a real difference in the everyday lives of our customer base,” said Randi Shinder, Founder and CEO of SBLA BEAUTY. “Thank you to Beauty Innovation for this recognition. We will continue to lean on science to provide products that are non-invasive, safe, and effective. Thanks to medicine and research, both women and men can continue to thrive at every age.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight innovators and leaders in the evolving Beauty industry landscape. Built to recognize companies, services and products that represent excellence in the Beauty industry, the awards cover a range of categories that include: Makeup, Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, Mens Grooming and more. The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Alternatives to actual surgery have been few and far between when it comes to sagging, aging or drooping eye lids. Our eyes hold the telltale signs of both aging and everyday health. This product from SBLA has a well-earned reputation that precedes it based on both testimonial and clinical trials,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to name the SBLA BEAUTY ‘Eye Lift Wand Eye Treatment Product of the Year’ and look forward to the evolution they are ushering in where science and technology meet aging and health.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About SBLA Beauty

SBLA BEAUTY is where science meets beauty to create revolutionary skincare products that address universal aging concerns. It's non-invasive skincare line is clinically proven to build collagen, smooth, lift and tighten the skin while targeting the most fragile areas of your face and neck to deliver a more youthful appearance - all without surgery or needles.

SBLA BEAUTY is led by Toronto-based serial entrepreneur Randi Shinder, founder of iconic beauty brands CLEAN Perfume, Dessert Beauty with Jessica Simpson and the first ever micro-injected collagen lip plumper, LipFusion, the first in a portfolio of products, within the popular brand FusionBeauty. LipFusion sold 3.2 million units in Sephora in its first nine months on shelf.

The Neck, Chin and Jaw Sculpting Wand exploded onto the scene a few short years ago, selling out within record time. It sold $8.5 million through Facebook alone, in the first five months it was available. The Original Neck Wand led to new innovations including the Neck, Chin and Jaw Sculpting Wand XL, to use during one's night-time routine and complements the Original Neck Wand, and incorporates proprietary fat burning technology. Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Linkedin .

