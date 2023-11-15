eFFECTOR to Present New Clinical Data from Dose Escalation and Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer at SABCS 2023 Annual Meeting

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced a poster presentation of new clinical data from dose escalation and Phase 2 expansion cohorts of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of zotatifin in patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) metastatic breast cancer (mBC) at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from December 5 – 9, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. eFFECTOR plans to discuss the results of the clinical trial and provide further updates on zotatifin development at the conference. Presentation details can be found below.



Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Phase 1/2 Dose Expansion Study Evaluating First-In-Class eIF4A Inhibitor Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer

Presenter: Ezra Rosen, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist & Early Drug Development Specialist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Spotlight Session: Poster Session 5

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm CT

At the time of presentation, eFFECTOR’s poster will be made available on the “Publications & Presentations” page of the “Science” section of its website.

About Zotatifin

Zotatifin is a potent and sequence-selective small molecule inhibitor of the RNA helicase eIF4A that is designed to suppress expression of a network of cancer driving proteins, including Cyclins D and E, CDKs 2, 4 and 6 and select RTKs as well as KRAS. We are currently investigating zotatifin in ongoing clinical trials for solid tumors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT-mTOR and RAS-MEK-ERK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of a network of functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E.

Contacts: