Watchfire Showcases High-Res Direct-View LED Displays At Digital Signage Experience Conference and Expo

DANVILLE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire , a leading provider of premium LED displays, will showcase its high-resolution direct-view LED displays at the Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Conference and Expo, December 2-5, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #750.



The Watchfire booth will feature an array of high-resolution displays, including the 1.9mm Front Counter X-Series, the 1.9mm 3’x3’ X-Series portable display, and a 5’x8’ S-Series video wall, all ideal for sharp, true-to-life viewing even up close.

The Watchfire X-Series is Watchfire’s finest pitch product and uses chip-on-board LED technology for greater intensity and superior reliability. The direct-view LED displays deliver seamless, brilliant, and precise content, making them perfect for up-close viewing environments, such as data command centers, broadcast studios, museums, and conference rooms. The 16:9 aspect ratio allows for full high-definition (HD) and 4K video viewing without scaling, and pixel-to-pixel delivery enhances image sharpness, motion smoothness, detail, and color richness at the highest resolution.

The Watchfire S-Series indoor displays and video walls are designed for easy set-up and tear-down with minimal connection points, while delivering optimal visibility, color and brightness under indoor lighting conditions. S-Series displays are available in pixel pitches ranging from 2.4mm to 5.9mm.

Watchfire displays feature versatile mounting options for seamless installation, design integration, and architectural needs. Watchfire’s Ignite OPx proprietary software manages digital signage content on a single display or across a network of displays and allows users to create multi-frame messages using custom images to personalize content.

“We are excited to expand our involvement with DSE this year after the success of the Watchfire-sponsored Digital Signage Installation Tour of our Fremont Street Experience renovation in 2022,” said Brian Smith, Pro A/V Sales Director at Watchfire. “We are looking forward to showcasing our Pro A/V solutions and LED displays this year and meeting new partners.”

This year's DSE will be co-located with Live Design International (LDI), the premier event for the live events industry. Attendees will have access to both show floors, affording the opportunity to see exhibitors in an array of visual and audio technologies.

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to https://www.watchfiresigns.com .

