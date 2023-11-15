Beacon Trust Named One of America's Top RIA Firms by Forbes in Combination with SHOOK Research

The second annual ranking includes 250 advisory firms with cumulative assets of more than $1.1 trillion

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Trust, a full-service wealth management firm, announced it has been named on the Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research.



The list of top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms is based on an independent national survey conducted by SHOOK Research, including qualitative and quantitative factors, compliance records, revenue produced, and telephone and in-person interviews.

"I am thrilled that the Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms has recognized Beacon Trust, which is truly a testament to our commitment to excellence in wealth management," said Valerie Murray, president of Beacon Trust and chief wealth management officer of Provident Bank. "This accolade reflects our team's expertise and the trust that our clients place in us and affirms our position as a leading firm in the industry."

Beacon Trust provides a comprehensive offering of services, including investment advisory, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, trust and estate administration, as well as banking and insurance services through Provident Bank, the parent company of Beacon Trust.

SHOOK’s algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices and approaches to working with clients.

