Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium
RYE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 17th, 2023. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the evolution of primary care practices, advances in regenerative medicine, and the future of Medicare Advantage.
|Agenda
|8:15am
|Breakfast Welcoming
|8:45
|Remarks
|9:00
|Panel 1: Reimagining Primary Care, Jeff Jonas
|Tim Cook, Vivek Garg, Emily Maxson
|10:00
|Break
|10:10
|Panel 2: Trends in Regenerative Medicine, Sara Wojda
|Stuart Hart, Sonya Herrick, Scott Rodeo, Nina Tandon
|11:10
|Break
|11:20
|Panel 3: The Future of Medicare Advantage, Daniel Barasa
|Emme Deland, Amy Mulderry, Jessica Son, Pat Wang
|12:20
|Closing Remarks
Paley Center, New York City, New York
Friday, November 17th, 2023
Registration Link: CLICK HERE
For general inquiries contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com, 914-921-5112
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
Jeff Jonas
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5072