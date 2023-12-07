AC Capital Market announced as the Best CFD Broker in APAC
With cTrader, AC Capital Market allows chart pattern indicators, fast entry and execution and more such advanced features
With the most user-friendly trading platforms and superior trading experience, AC Capital Market has built a strong connection with the traders and investors.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Capital Market has recently claimed the coveted title of Best CFD Broker in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for 2023. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and adherence to industry best practices. AC Capital Market's triumph as the Best CFD Broker in the APAC region is a reflection of its continuous efforts to offer a superior trading experience to clients across Asia-Pacific. It highlights the company's outstanding performance, reliability, and commitment to transparency.
Established in 2007, AC Capital Market's commitment to regulatory compliance has played a pivotal role in earning the trust of traders in all these years. Compliance with industry standards and regulations ensures a secure and transparent trading environment.
The Sydney-based firm has been coming up with cutting-edge and user-friendly trading platforms such as Meta Trader 5(MT5) and cTrade which was launched by the company recently in February 2023. cTrade employs advanced technologies such as deep liquidity, real-time quotes, and fast execution, to ensure no price deviations or delays. The availability of a wide array of tradable assets, including FOREX, indices, commodities, precious metals, and other CFD products has positioned AC Capital Market as a one-stop destination for traders looking to diversify their portfolios.
As a part of their offering, they have various options for trading accounts which include ECN accounts and standard accounts to provide personalized trading services to clients. With great emphasis on competitive spreads and transparent fee structures, AC capital markets have been instrumental in attracting and retaining clients. The affordability and transparency in pricing are what sets them apart.
AC Capital Markets distinguishes itself by its focus on trader education. Giving their customers access to thorough educational materials like tutorials, and market analysis and guiding novice traders and other clients by providing them the skills to handle the complexities of financial markets.
With the main focus on continually improving and diversifying its products and services, AC Capital Market’s customer-centric approach is what helps them build a strong relationship with the traders fostering loyalty, and empowering them to make informed decisions in the fast-paced world of CFD trading; which has contributed significantly to its success.
The award was bestowed by the prestigious Brands Review Magazine, which is headquartered in the UK. Brands Review magazine has always had ultimate authority in recognizing and rewarding outstanding brands across various industries such as fashion, finance, technology luxury, FMCG, and many more. The Brands Review magazine Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding brands on a global scale, creating a platform where international excellence is spotlighted and appreciated. Well Known for setting the standard for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and the awards are a testament to the commitment to recognizing and promoting the best in the market.
Bill Thornton, the Head of Content and Research for Brands Review Magazine stated ”We are thrilled to be contributing to AC capital market’s ventures in promoting a reliable, transparent, and seamless trading environment for investors. They are constantly evolving in the pursuit of expanding their offerings and are coming up with new and improved features in CFD brokerage, and financial derivatives and emerging as a one-stop trading platform for global investors. We feel this recognition of excellence is a testament to AC capital market's commitment to providing top-notch services.”
About AC Capital Market:
AC Capital Market is one of the global leaders in CFD broking. Since 2007, AC Capital Market has remained committed to the concept of providing investors with a trading platform of authenticity and continuous creativity.
https://www.acfxcn.com/en
About Brands Review Magazine:
Brands Review Magazine is a leading online news portal from London for all the latest insights on brands related to lifestyle products, technology solutions, wealth management services, and everything related to health, wellness, and the environment. This is the perfect platform to explore some of the world’s biggest brands for luxury, fashion, and high-end products.
https://brandsreviewmagazine.com/
