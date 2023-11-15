Qoodo, an AI-powered Quality Management App Announces $QDO Listing on MEXC

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qoodo leverages AI and blockchain to offer a vast range of tools for performance, quality, and compliance management. Its $QDO token, listed on the MEXC exchange since November 8, can be used to incentivize employees, get discounts on platform services, for staking, and more.

About Qoodo, the first platform that turns compliance into an exciting journey

Qoodo is a game-changer in multifunctional applications; it revolutionizes compliance workflows and productivity management in industries as diverse as catering, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. By integrating AI and blockchain, Qoodo acts as a paperless record-keeping system with a focus on compliance and quality procedures.

Gabor Kiss, CEO of Qoodo comments: "In many industries, regulations are in constant flux. This puts organizations in a difficult position: they have to balance compliance and the demand to provide impeccable service. You can't do that with legacy paper-based documentation and spreadsheets, and existing software systems are very complex and costly. Qoodo does something very new: it places the user at the center and turns compliance from a daunting chore into a seamless and engaging journey."

The Qoodo app allows businesses to track various sorts of data:

employee performance – from attendance to project progress;

product journey along the supply chain, including testing, specifications, and suppliers;

production records and office task logs, etc.

On every step, Qoodo users can ensure that their business processes adhere to all necessary food, health, labor, workplace, and fire safety guidelines – for example, the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Points Control) approach used in the food industry.

The use of smart contracts guarantees transparency, traceability, and a tamper-proof environment - all crucial for performance and quality tracking. In turn, AI is used for anomaly detection, digital labeling, dynamic reporting, and even floor plan creation.

$QDO token and compliance gamification

$QDO, Qoodo's utility token, was listed on the popular MEXC exchange on November 8 and is traded in the pair QDO/USDT. The token is issued on the Polygon blockchain.

The key use cases for $QDO are as follows:

Reward employees for great performance and to promote friendly competition among them. Businesses deposit $QDO in their account, and users can redeem them based on their personal performance.

Obtain discounts on the use of the platform and even for free.

Stake QDO to earn more tokens. Employees can also stake the tokens they receive as reward to create a source of passive income.

Participate in Qoodo Star – a social feed and award program based on the Qoodo performance metrics.

As explained by the Qoodo representative,

"QDO adds a gamified touch – it ensures that every employee is motivated to contribute to compliance. It boosts morale and fosters a culture of excellence. The app even includes a special QDO Compliance Metric to determine how many tokens each employee can unlock each month."

In the future, it will be possible to redeem $QDO for equipment, use them as coupons in participating restaurants, order supplies in Qoodo Marketplace, and more.

Qoodo provides businesses with secure and user-friendly solutions for compliance workflows and paperless record keeping - and $QDO is the key that unlocks all these benefits. Business owners can choose from four pricing plans- more information is available on the company's official website .

Related Links

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq5TUNpMvW

X (formal Twitter): https://twitter.com/qoodo_io

Buy QDO on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/QDO_USDT

QDO Contract on Polygonscan: https://polygonscan.com/address/0x63c54c41794e14D283123CD38895f7ABdF33C379

Media contact

Brand: Qoodo

Contact: Media team

Email: info@qoodo.io

Website: https://qoodo.io/

SOURCE: Qoodo