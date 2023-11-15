Enovix Vice President of Product Strategy Samira Naraghi Appointed to Prestigious Consumer Technology Association Board of Industry Leaders

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced that Samira Naraghi, Enovix’s Vice President of Product Strategy, has been appointed to the 2024 Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® Board of Industry Leaders.

CTA is the trade association representing the $505 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. Its Board of Industry Leaders comprises of executives who are experienced leaders from CTA's member companies and who have broad experience in the consumer technology sector and represent the industry's interests.

Naraghi, who has served as Vice President of Product Strategy at Enovix since March 2023, has nearly two decades of experience leading product teams in the enterprise, datacenter and consumer electronics sectors. Prior to joining Enovix, she served as Global Head of Partnerships for Meta Connectivity. She has also held product and business leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, Atheros Communications, Qualcomm, Rambus, and Integrated Device Technology (IDT).

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen to join the Consumer Technology Association’s Board of Industry Leaders,” said Naraghi. “I believe my expertise will be of value to the organization and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow CTA Board Members to improve the lives of consumers and for the betterment of the entire industry.”

"We are thrilled to welcome some of the technology sector’s most innovative and impactful leaders to CTA’s Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders,” said Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of CTA. “Our new board members and the organizations they represent are delivering products and services loved by millions and advancing innovations to improve the lives of people around the globe.”

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

