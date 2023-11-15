Taipa Houses close temporarily to the public on 18 November from 12pm to 10pm

MACAU, November 15 - In conjunction with the activities of 70th Macau Grand Prix, the Taipa Houses, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be temporarily closed to the public on 18 November (Saturday) from 12pm to 10pm. The entire area of the Taipa Houses (including the Macanese Living Museum, the Exhibitions Gallery, the Nostalgic House and Avenida da Praia) will be closed to the public on the designated day and the respective access will be restricted to the authorities and authorised vehicles.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours, or visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo.