Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market to Garner $26.83 Bn by 2027, Globally: AMR

The global optical communication and networking equipment market is driven by surge in data traffic with rising internet usage, increase in adoption of cloud-based and virtualization services, and rise in demand for advanced network equipment. By technology, the WDM segment held nearly half of the global optical communication and networking equipment market in 2019. By region, the Asia-Pacific region garnered the largest market share in 2019.

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research Titled, “Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market By Component (Optical Fiber, Transceiver, Switch, and Others), Technology (SONET, WDM, and Fiber Channel), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Medical & Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” the global optical communication and networking equipment market garnered $15.72 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $26.83 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, changing market trends, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.



Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $15.72 Billion Market Size in 2027 $26.83 Billion CAGR 28.0% No. of Pages in Report 362 Segments covered Component, Technology, Industry Vertical and Region. Drivers Surge in data traffic owing to the increased internet usage Increasing number of data centers Rise in adoption of cloud based as well as virtualization services Increase in demand for advanced network equipment due to COVID-19 pandemic Opportunities Acceleration in deployment of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks Rise in adoption of AI and IoT Restraints Huge initial investment

The global optical communication and networking equipment market is driven by surge in data traffic with rising internet usage, increase in adoption of cloud-based and virtualization services, and rise in demand for advanced network equipment. However, the need for huge initial investment hampers the market growth. Nevertheless, increase in deployment of 5G networks, LTE, & VoIP, and rise in adoption of AI and IoT provide new opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global optical communication and networking equipment market on the basis of technology, component, industry vertical, and region.

By technology, the WDM segment held nearly half of the global optical communication and networking equipment industry in 2019, and is anticipated to continue its lead by 2027. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By component, the transceiver segment accounted for around one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to dominate throughout the forecast period. However, the optical fiber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region garnered the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to lead the trail by 2027. However, Europe is registered to grow at the largest CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global optical communication and networking equipment market discussed in the research include Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Mitsubishi Electric, Arista Networks, Inc., Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, and ZTE Corporation.

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Key Segments:

By Component

Optical Fiber

Transceiver

Switch

Others

By Technology

SONET

WDM

Fiber Channel

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Military Defense

Oil & Gas

Medical & Healthcare

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

