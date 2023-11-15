Submit Release
BurgerFi Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Conference Call Today, November 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), owner of one of the nation’s leading fast-casual “better burger” dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza and wings concept under the name Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings (“Anthony’s”) brand, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2023.

Highlights for the Third Quarter 2023

  • Total revenue was $39.5 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to $43.3 million in the prior period
    • Consolidated systemwide sales decreased to $65.3 million compared to $70.6 million in the prior period
    • Same-store sales decreased 5% at Anthony’s in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior period
    • Systemwide sales for BurgerFi decreased 9% to $35.7 million in the third quarter compared to the prior period
    • Systemwide same-store sales decrease of 11% at BurgerFi in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior period
  • Opened five BurgerFi franchised locations and acquired four from franchisees year to date, and expects to open an additional nine BurgerFi locations, including the first dual-brand franchise location and a flagship restaurant in New York City with the unveiling of its Better Burger Lab experience.
  • Hourly turnover declined significantly from the prior period at both brands, with Anthony’s performing better than industry benchmarks, while BurgerFi made considerable progress and is on track to achieve similar improvements. Management turnover improved at BurgerFi, approaching industry benchmarks.
  • Consolidated food, beverage and paper expense margin improved 220 basis points compared to the prior period
  • Consolidated restaurant-level operating expenses increased 100 basis points compared to the prior period
  • Net loss increased to $5.0 million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, in the third quarter 2023 compared to net loss of $3.3 million or $(0.15) per diluted share in the prior period
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to $1.6 million in the prior period

Management Commentary

Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi stated, “Our third quarter performance is not reflective of what we believe these brands and the people at this organization can and will accomplish. Having arrived here ten days into the quarter, these results are in no way indicative of our work to date or where we intend to take the business. Using my prior experience at enhancing pizza and burger concepts, BurgerFi is now implementing strategic priorities that should position the Company for long term, profitable growth.”

Bachmann continued, “Many of the initial initiatives we put in place are already taking hold, including the expanded menus at BurgerFi and Anthony’s. Most recently, we successfully executed the biggest enhancement of the BurgerFi menu in company history, adding wings and salad bowls, and the response has been resounding. At the end of the month, we will also launch chicken sandwiches. At Anthony’s, we added a Chicken Alfredo and Artichoke Pizza, and two pasta dishes -- Spaghetti and Meatballs and Italian Fettuccine Alfredo. We have already decreased turnover at both brands and significantly reduced training labor which has resulted in higher consumer satisfaction scores as well as faster throughput and ticket times. These are leading indicators that we are on the right path towards higher sales and margins.”

Christopher Jones, Chief Financial Officer of BurgerFi, added, “Looking forward, with the combination of new unit growth and improving same store sales trends driven by our expanded offering and overall more effective marketing messages, we anticipate BurgerFi returning to positive comps in early 2024 and positive EBITDA by the second half of 2024. Additionally, we are equally confident in the return to positive comps and increased EBITDA at Anthony’s, driven by similar initiatives, including menu modification, an aggressive focus on food cost and the benefits from an updated POS platform. Perhaps most importantly, we are also setting the stage with the franchising of company-owned stores starting as early as the first quarter of 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Key Metrics1 Summary

  Consolidated
 		 
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
 		 
(in thousands, except for percentage
data)		 October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022   October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
Systemwide Restaurant Sales $ 65,278     $ 70,627     $ 209,406     $ 218,014    
Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth   (8 )%     (2 )%     (4 )%     1  %  
Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store
Sales Growth		   (8 )%     (2 )%     (4 )%      %  
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales $ 37,324     $ 40,284     $ 121,442     $ 124,319    
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales
Growth		   (7 )%     4  %     (2 )%     7  %  
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-
Store Sales Growth		   (7 )%     1  %     (3 )%     3  %  
Franchise Restaurant Sales $ 27,954     $ 30,343     $ 87,964     $ 93,695    
Franchise Restaurant Sales Growth   (8 )%     (8 )%     (6
 )%     (6 )%  
Franchise Restaurant Same-Store
Sales Growth		   (9 )%     (5 )%     (6 )%     (4 )%  
Digital Channel % of Systemwide
Sales		   32  %     34  %     32  %     35  %  
 


  Quarter Ended
 		 
  October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
(in thousands, except for percentage
data)		 BurgerFi   Anthony's   BurgerFi   Anthony's2
 		 
Systemwide Restaurant Sales $ 35,738     $ 29,540     $ 39,147     $ 31,480    
Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth   (9 )%     (6 )%     (5 )%     4 %  
Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store
Sales Growth		   (11 )%     (5 )%     (6 )%     4 %  
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales $ 7,784     $ 29,540     $ 8,804     $ 31,480    
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales
Growth		   (12 )%     (6 )%     4  %     4 %  
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-
Store Sales Growth		   (15 )%     (5 )%     (11 )%     4 %  
Franchise Restaurant Sales $ 27,954       N/  A   $ 30,343       N/ A  
Franchise Restaurant Sales Growth   (8 )%     N/  A     (8 )%     N/ A  
Franchise Restaurant Same-Store
Sales Growth		   (9 )%     N/  A     (5 )%     N/ A  
Digital Channel % of Systemwide
Sales		   31  %     33  %     33  %     36 %  
 


  Nine Months Ended
 		 
  October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
(in thousands, except for percentage
data)		 BurgerFi   Anthony's   BurgerFi   Anthony's2
 		 
Systemwide Restaurant Sales $ 114,861     $ 94,545     $ 122,159     $ 95,855    
Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth   (6 )%     (1 )%     (3 )%     6 %  
Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store
Sales Growth		   (8 )%      %     (5 )%     6 %  
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales $ 26,897     $ 94,545     $ 28,464     $ 95,855    
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales
Growth		   (6 )%     (1 )%     12  %     6 %  
Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-
Store Sales Growth		   (12 )%      %     (10 )%     6 %  
Franchise Restaurant Sales $ 87,964       N/  A   $ 93,695       N/ A  
Franchise Restaurant Sales Growth   (6 )%     N/  A     (6 )%     N/ A  
Franchise Restaurant Same-Store
Sales Growth		   (6 )%     N/  A     (4 )%     N/ A  
Digital Channel % of Systemwide
Sales		   31  %     33  %     34  %     37 %  
 
1.     Refer to “Key Metrics Definitions” and “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.
2.     Included within Systemwide Restaurant Sales Growth, Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth, Corporate-Owned Restaurant
       Sales Growth and Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales Growth data presented above is information for Anthony's for the
       respective periods in 2021 which is presented only for informational purposes as Anthony's was not under common ownership until
       November 2021, the date of acquisition.
 

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 9% to $39.5 million compared to $43.3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in same-store sales at BurgerFi and Anthony’s partially offset by the additional revenue from new restaurants opened during the period. For the BurgerFi brand, same-store sales decreased 15% and 9% in corporate-owned and franchised locations, respectively. For the Anthony’s brand, same-store sales for the third quarter decreased 5% over the prior year period.

Restaurant-level operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $32.9 million compared to $35.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the Anthony's brand, restaurant-level operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 20 basis points for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the third quarter of 2022, due to lower leverage on sales partially offset by lower food, beverage and paper costs. For the BurgerFi brand, restaurant-level operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 440 basis points for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower leverage on sales.

Net loss in the third quarter was $5.0 million compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to decrease in same store sales and the absence of gains on employee retention credits compared to the prior period, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization expenses, lower share-based compensation expense and gain on change in value of warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $0.8 million to $0.8 million compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by lost leverage on sales partially offset by lower food costs. See the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is a non-generally accepted accounting principle in the United States (“GAAP”), and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure below.

Restaurant Development

As of October 2, 2023, the Company operated and franchised 169 total restaurants of which 110 were BurgerFi (26 corporate-owned and 84 franchised) and 59 were corporate-owned Anthony’s. During the third quarter 2023, there was one corporate-owned Anthony’s and three franchise BurgerFi closures.

Year to date, BurgerFi opened five franchised locations. For the fourth quarter to date, the Company acquired two locations from franchisees and expects to open an additional nine BurgerFi locations, including the first dual-brand franchise location and a flagship restaurant in New York City with the unveiling of its Better Burger Lab experience.

2023 Outlook

Management is updating its outlook for the fiscal year 2023:

  • Annual revenues of $160 -170 million
  • Consolidated low single-digit same-store sales decline for corporate-owned locations
  • 12-15 new franchised restaurants, including one new Anthony's
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $6 -8 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $2 million

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, November 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2023 results.

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1403
International dial-in number: (412) 317-0496
Conference ID: 10182500

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for two weeks for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.burgerfi.com.

Key Metrics Definitions

The following definitions apply to the terms listed below:

“Systemwide Restaurant Sales” is presented as informational data in order to understand the aggregation of franchised stores sales, ghost kitchen and corporate-owned store sales performance. Systemwide Restaurant Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants, ghost kitchens and corporate-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Systemwide Restaurant Same-Store Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants, ghost kitchens, and corporate-owned restaurants after 14 months of operations. See definition below for “Same-Store Sales”.

“Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales” represent the sales generated only by corporate-owned restaurants. Corporate-Owned Restaurant Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all corporate-owned restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Corporate-Owned Restaurant Same-Store Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all corporate-owned restaurants after 14 months of operations. These measures highlight the performance of existing corporate-owned restaurants.

“Franchise Restaurant Sales” represent the sales generated only by franchisee-owned restaurants and are not recorded as revenue, however, the royalties based on a percentage of these franchise restaurant sales are recorded as revenue. Franchise Restaurant Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants in one period from the same period in the prior year. Franchise Restaurant Same-Store Sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchised restaurants after 14 months of operations. These measures highlight the performance of existing franchised restaurants.

“Same-Store Sales” is used to evaluate the performance of our store base, which excludes the impact of new stores and closed stores, in both periods under comparison. We include a restaurant in the calculation of Same-Store Sales after 14 months of operations. A restaurant which is temporarily closed, is included in the Same-Store Sales computation. A restaurant which is closed permanently, such as upon termination of the lease, or other permanent closure, is immediately removed from the Same-Store Sales computation. Our calculation of Same-Store Sales may not be comparable to others in the industry.

“Digital Channel” % of systemwide sales is used to measure performance of our investments made in our digital platform and partnerships with third party delivery partners. We believe our digital platform capabilities are a vital element to continuing to serve our customers and will continue to be a differentiator for the Company as compared to some of our competitors. Digital Channel as percentages of Systemwide Restaurant Sales are indicative of the sales placed through our digital platforms and the percentage of those digital sales when compared to total sales at all our franchised and corporate-owned restaurants.

“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net loss before goodwill impairment, lease termination recovery, employee retention credits, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense (which includes accretion on the value of preferred stock and interest accretion on the related party note), restructuring costs, merger, acquisition and integration costs, legal settlements, net of gains, store closure costs, loss (gain) on change in value of warrant liability, pre-opening costs, (gain) loss on sale of assets and income tax expense (benefit).

Unless otherwise stated, Systemwide Restaurant Sales, Systemwide Sales growth, and Same-Store Sales are presented on a systemwide basis, which means they include franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. Franchise restaurant sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and are revenues to our franchisees. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and brand royalty revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi International, Inc. is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi International is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 169 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is among the nation’s fast-casual better burger concepts with 110 BurgerFi restaurants (84 franchised and 26 corporate-owned) as of October 2, 2023. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high-quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival and “Best Fast Food Burger” in USA Today’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for its BBQ Rodeo Burger, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. In 2021, Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an “A Grade Angus Beef” rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony’s. Anthony’s was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 59 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of October 2, 2023. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony’s is centered around a 900-degree coal-fired oven with menu offerings including “well-done” pizza, coal-fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony’s was named “The Best Pizza Chain in America” by USA Today's Great American Bites and “Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain” by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony’s, please visit www.acfp.com.

About Non-GAAP Projected Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the measure Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because (1) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) it is used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of this non-GAAP financial measure. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure and evaluating this non-GAAP financial measure together with its relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance is not being provided due to the nature of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure containing certain elements that are impractical to predict given their market-based nature, such as share-based compensation expense and gain and losses on change in value of warrant liabilities, without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, nor can we accurately predict all of the components of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure and reconciling adjustments thereto; accordingly, guidance for the corresponding GAAP measure may be materially different than guidance for the non-GAAP measure. Such forward looking information is also subject to uncertainty and various risks, and there can be no assurance that any forecasted results or conditions will actually be achieved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to BurgerFi's estimates of its future business outlook, liquidity, prospects or financial results, long-term opportunities, executing on growth and improvement strategies, new franchise opportunities, increased revenue, liquidity, improved operating margins in both brands, improved labor trends, seasonality trends, product improvements, including new products and services, expected customer acceptance, improved operating efficiencies, store opening plans, and expectations regarding adjusted EBITDA in 2023 and EBITDA in 2024, as well as statements set forth under the section titled “2023 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2023, and those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to continue to access liquidity from our credit agreement and remain compliant with financial covenants therein, as well as to successfully realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Anthony’s or any other factors. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BurgerFi or persons acting on BurgerFi’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Michelle Michalski
IR-BFI@icrinc.com
646-277-1224

Company Contact:
BurgerFi International Inc.
IR@burgerfi.com

Media Relations Contact:
Ink Link Marketing
Kim Miller
Kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  Unaudited      
(in thousands, except for per share
data)		 October 2, 2023   January 2, 2023
 		 
Assets                
Current Assets                
Cash $ 9,746     $ 11,917    
Accounts receivable, net   1,229       1,926    
Inventory   1,376       1,320    
Assets held for sale   732       732    
Prepaid expenses and other
current assets		   972       2,564    
    Total Current Assets $ 14,055     $ 18,459    
Property & equipment, net   17,987       19,371    
Operating right-of-use assets,
net		   46,070       45,741    
Goodwill   31,621       31,621    
Intangible assets, net   153,091       160,208    
Other assets   1,114       1,380    
    Total Assets $ 263,938     $  276,780    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable - trade and other $ 8,216     $ 8,464    
Accrued expenses   8,179       10,589    
Short-term operating lease liability   12,252       9,924    
Short-term borrowings, including
finance leases		   3,539       4,985    
Other current liabilities   2,700       6,241    
    Total Current Liabilities $ 34,886     $ 40,203    
Non-Current Liabilities                
Long-term borrowings, including
finance leases		   49,396       53,794    
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001
par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
2,120,000 shares issued and outstanding
as of October 2, 2023 and January 2,
2023, $53 million principal redemption
value, respectively		   54,545       51,418    
Long-term operating lease liability   40,672       40,748    
Related party note payable   14,450       9,235    
Deferred income taxes   1,223       1,223    
Other non-current liabilities   1,120       1,212    
    Total Liabilities $ 196,292     $ 197,833    
Stockholders' Equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value,
100,000,000 shares authorized,
26,805,474, and 22,257,772 shares issued
and outstanding as of October 2, 2023 and
January 2, 2023, respectively		   2       2    
Additional paid-in capital   314,905       306,096    
Accumulated deficit   (247,261 )     (227,151 )  
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 67,646     $ 78,947    
    Total Liabilities and
    Stockholders Equity		 $ 263,938     $ 276,780    
 


BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
 		 
(in thousands, except for per share
data)		 October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022   October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
Revenue                                
Restaurant sales $ 37,324     $ 40,361     $ 121,448     $ 124,954    
Royalty and other fees   1,698       2,465       5,858       7,179    
Royalty - brand development
and co-op		   458       429       1,328       1,351    
       Total Revenue $ 39,480     $ 43,255     $ 128,634     $ 133,484    
Restaurant level operating expenses:                                
Food, beverage and paper costs   9,947       11,665       32,329       37,017    
Labor and related expenses   11,853       12,217       37,769       37,126    
Other operating expenses   7,199       7,464       22,415       22,077    
Occupancy and related expenses   3,933       3,848       11,697       11,575    
General and administrative expenses   4,638       5,511       17,027       18,943    
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,272       4,253       9,794       13,427    
Share-based compensation expense   172       1,010       5,401       9,295    
Brand development, co-op and
advertising expenses		   999       1,159       3,028       2,998    
Goodwill and intangible asset
impairment		                     55,168    
Restructuring costs and other charges,
net		   515       568       2,688       1,608    
       Total Operating Expenses $ 42,528     $ 47,695     $ 142,148     $ 209,234    
Operating Loss   (3,048 )     (4,440 )     (13,514 )     (75,750 )  
Interest expense, net   (2,219 )     (2,245 )     (6,508 )     (6,562 )  
Gain (Loss) on change in value of
warrant liability		   224       726       (167 )     2,050    
Other income, net   85       2,627       81       2,546    
Loss before income taxes $ (4,958 )   $ (3,332 )   $ (20,108 )   $ (77,716 )  
Income tax (expense) benefit               (2 )     447    
Net loss $ (4,958 )   $ (3,332 )   $ (20,110 )   $ (77,269 )  
Weighted average common shares
outstanding:		                                
Basic and Diluted   26,793,358       22,253,232       25,078,410       22,146,258    
                                 
Net loss per common share:                                
Basic and Diluted $ (0.19 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.80 )   $ (3.49 )  
 


BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Non-GAAP) (Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended
 		 
  Consolidated BurgerFi   Anthony's
 		 
(in thousands) October 2,
2023		   October 3,
2022		   October 2,
2023		   October 3,
2022		   October 2,
2023		   October 3,
2022
 		 
Revenue by Segment $ 39,480     $ 43,255     $ 9,940     $ 11,775     $ 29,540     $ 31,480    
                                                 
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
by Segment:		                                                
Net loss $ (4,958 )   $ (3,332 )   $ (4,167 )   $ (1,752 )   $ (791 )   $ (1,580 )  
Employee retention credits         (2,626 )           (2,626 )              
Share-based compensation
expense		   172       1,010       177       1,010       (5 )        
Depreciation and amortization
expense		   3,272       4,253       2,123       2,212       1,149       2,041    
Interest expense   2,219       2,245       1,033       1,003       1,186       1,242    
Restructuring costs   353             311             42          
Merger, acquisition and
integration costs		   96       168       62       168       34          
Legal settlements, net of gains   (193 )     81       (289 )     81       96          
Store closure costs   162       568       64       548       98       20    
Gain on change in value of
warrant liability		   (224 )     (726 )     (224 )     (726 )              
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (85 )     1       7       (5 )     (92 )     6    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 814     $ 1,642     $ (903 )   $ (87 )   $ 1,717     $ 1,729    
 


 
BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Non-GAAP) (Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended
 		 
  Consolidated BurgerFi   Anthony's
 		 
(in thousands) October 2,
2023		   October 3,
2022		   October 2,
2023		   October 3,
2022		   October 2,
2023		   October 3,
2022
 		 
Revenue by Segment $ 128,634     $ 133,484     $ 34,089     $ 37,628       94,545     $ 95,856    
                                                 
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
by Segment:		                                                
Net loss $ (20,110 )   $ (77,269 )   $ (18,924 )   $ (36,439 )   $ (1,186 )   $ (40,830 )  
Goodwill impairment         55,168             17,505             37,663    
Lease termination recovery   (42 )           (42 )                    
Employee retention credits         (2,626 )           (2,626 )              
Share-based compensation
expense		   5,401       9,295       5,380       9,295       21          
Depreciation and amortization
expense		   9,794       13,427       6,360       7,335       3,434       6,092    
Interest expense   6,508       6,562       2,955       2,960       3,553       3,602    
Restructuring costs   2,397             1,389             1,008          
Merger, acquisition and
integration costs		   723       2,472       624       2,359       99       113    
Legal settlements, net of gains   317       393       218       393       99          
Store closure costs   333       1,134       138       1,134       195          
Loss (gain) on change in value of
warrant liability		   167       (2,050 )     167       (2,050 )              
Pre-opening costs         474             474                
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (96 )     1       1       (5 )     (97 )     6    
Income tax expense (benefit)   2       (447 )           (451 )     2       4    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,394     $ 6,534     $ (1,734 )   $ (116 )   $ 7,128     $ 6,650    
 


BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Restaurant Level Operating Expenses
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
 		 
  October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022   October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
(in thousands) In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales
 		 
Restaurant Sales $ 37,324       100.0 %   $ 40,361       100.0 %   $ 121,448       100.0 %   $ 124,954       100.0 %  
Restaurant level operating expenses:                                                                
Food, beverage and paper costs   9,947       26.7 %     11,665       28.9 %     32,329       26.6 %     37,017       29.6 %  
Labor and related expenses   11,853       31.8 %     12,217       30.3 %     37,769       31.1 %     37,126       29.7 %  
Other operating expenses   7,199       19.3 %     7,464       18.5 %     22,415       18.5 %     22,077       17.7 %  
Occupancy and related expenses   3,933       10.5 %     3,848       9.5 %     11,697       9.6 %     11,575       9.3 %  
  Total $ 32,932       88.2 %   $ 35,194       87.2 %   $ 104,210       85.8 %   $ 107,795       86.3 %  
 


Anthony’s Brand Only
Restaurant Level Operating Expenses
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
 		 
  October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022   October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
(in thousands) In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales
 		 
Restaurant Sales $ 29,540       100.0 %   $ 31,480       100.0 %   $ 94,545       100.0 %   $ 95,856       100.0 %  
Restaurant level operating expenses:                                                                
Food, beverage and paper costs   7,633       25.8 %     8,927       28.4 %     24,371       25.8 %     27,837       29.0 %  
Labor and related expenses   9,295       31.5 %     9,551       30.3 %     29,384       31.1 %     28,809       30.1 %  
Other operating expenses   5,374       18.2 %     5,482       17.4 %     16,501       17.5 %     16,044       16.7 %  
Occupancy and related expenses   3,021       10.2 %     2,942       9.3 %     8,978       9.5 %     8,803       9.2 %  
  Total $ 25,323       85.7 %   $ 26,902       85.5 %   $ 79,234       83.8 %   $ 81,493       85.0 %  
 


BurgerFi Brand Only
Restaurant Level Operating Expenses
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
 		 
  October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022   October 2, 2023   October 3, 2022
 		 
(in thousands) In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales		   In dollars   % of
restaurant
sales
 		 
Restaurant Sales $ 7,784       100.0 %   $ 8,881       100.0 %   $ 26,903       100.0 %   $ 29,098       100.0 %  
Restaurant level operating expenses:                                                                
Food, beverage and paper costs   2,314       29.7 %     2,738       30.8 %     7,958       29.6 %     9,180       31.5 %  
Labor and related expenses   2,558       32.9 %     2,666       30.0 %     8,385       31.2 %     8,317       28.6 %  
Other operating expenses   1,825       23.4 %     1,982       22.3 %     5,914       22.0 %     6,033       20.7 %  
Occupancy and related expenses   912       11.7 %     906       10.2 %     2,719       10.1 %     2,772       9.5 %  
  Total $ 7,609       97.8 %   $ 8,292       93.4 %   $ 24,976       92.8 %   $ 26,302       90.4 %  
 


BurgerFi International Inc., and Subsidiaries
Segment Unit Counts
 
  Quarter Ended
October 2, 2023
   Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2023
 		 
  Corporate-
owned		   Franchised   Total   Corporate-
owned		   Franchised   Total
 		 
Total BurgerFi and Anthony's brands 85   84   169   85   84   169  
                         
BurgerFi stores, beginning of the period 27   87   114   25   89   114  
BurgerFi stores opened         5   5  
BurgerFi stores acquired / (transferred)       2   (2)    
BurgerFi stores closed (1)   (3)   (4)   (1)   (8)   (9)  
BurgerFi total stores, end of the period 26   84   110   26   84   110  
                         
Anthony's stores, beginning of period 60     60   60     60  
Anthony's stores closed (1)     (1)   (1)     (1)  
Anthony's total stores, end of the period 59     59   59     59  
 

Primary Logo

You just read:

BurgerFi Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

