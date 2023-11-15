Plus Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on New Phase 2 ReSPECT-GBM Data in Recurrent Glioblastoma Presented at the Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) Conference on Monday, November 20, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss new Phase 2 ReSPECT-GBM data in recurrent glioblastoma presented at the Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) Conference. To register, click here.



The event will feature presentations from neuro-oncology expert and principal investigator Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. (Professor-Research, Departments of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery & S & B Kolitz/CTRC-Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research, Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio) and neurosurgeons Toral Patel, M.D. (UT Southwestern Medical Center, Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute) and John Floyd, M.D. (UT Health San Antonio, UT Health Medical Arts & Research Center), who will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for patients with rGBM, the potential of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda in rGBM, and key highlights from the new Phase 2 data presented at SNO.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D.

Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor-Research, Departments of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery & S & B Kolitz/CTRC-Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research, Mays Cancer Center Center at UT Health San Antonio, is a specialist in both breast cancer and malignancies of the brain and spinal cord. He not only focuses on clinical management, but also on the development of novel therapies to treat breast cancers and central nervous system tumors.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, he earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and went on to earn his doctorate in biological science and tumor biology at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center – Science Park. His doctoral thesis focused on the role of the cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor p16INK4a in mammary tumorigenesis and immortilization. Dr. Brenner’s current interests have transitioned from cell cycle to the effect of hypoxia on chemokines and escape from antiangiogenics and the role of obesity in promoting breast tumorigenesis.

Dr. Brenner received his medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and completed a residency in internal medicine at Scott and White Hospital in Lubbock. He completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the UT Health San Antonio.

About Toral Patel, M.D.

Toral Patel, M.D., is an Assistant Professor in UT Southwestern Medical Center’s nationally ranked Department of Neurological Surgery, where she specializes in brain tumor surgery.

Dr. Patel received her undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and earned her medical degree at UT Southwestern Medical School. She completed an internship in general surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital, followed by a residency in neurological surgery, serving as Chief Resident. She then received advanced training in neurosurgical oncology through a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center before returning to UT Southwestern as a faculty member in 2014.

Dr. Patel’s research has garnered numerous awards, including the William F. Collins Resident Research Award, a Seed Grant from the American Medical Association, the UT Southwestern Medical Student Summer Research Award, the Louis E. Goodman Award, and the Johns Hopkins University Department of Biomedical Engineering Undergraduate Research Award. She currently holds a patent titled “Highly penetrative nanocarriers for treatment of CNS disease” for her research into how nanoparticles can be used to carry drugs directly to the site of brain tumors.

Dr. Patel is a member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, the American Medical Association, the American College of Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

She was included in D Magazine‘s Best Doctors list for 2018.

About John Floyd, M.D.

John Floyd, M.D., Professor of Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology, serves as the Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and the Carl Raba Family Chair in Neuro-Oncology at the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. He began his medical career in high school after obtaining early acceptance to the University of Alabama School of Medicine at the age of 18. Prior to matriculating, Dr. Floyd finished his undergraduate degree, graduating summa cum laude. He studied public health policy and clinical trial design at the University of Adelaide, South Australia on a rotary international scholarship.

Dr. Floyd’s surgical training began at the prestigious Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he completed an internship in general surgery. Subsequently, he finished his neurosurgical training from the department of neurological surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Floyd has also completed a fellowship in neurosurgical oncology and skull base surgery at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

About Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda

Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver highly targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to reduce risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue and gamma energy for live imaging. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a robust supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “designed to,” “will,” “can,” “potential,” “focus,” “preparing,” “next steps,” “possibly,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the Company’s proposed share repurchase program; expectations as to the Company’s future performance including the next steps in developing the Company’s current assets; the Company’s clinical development plan and trials; and the intended functions of the Company’s platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s actual results may differ, including materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; restrictions under the Company’s debt facility; the inability to repurchase shares, or a decision not to repurchase shares; future changes in strategic direction; unexpected expenses; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field, among others; and additional risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 215-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com