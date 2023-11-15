Milestone Scientific Achieves Revenue of $2.1 Million and Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2023

Reports 45% increase in domestic sales for the third quarter of 2023;

new online store providing greater interaction with dentists and improved margins

Gross profit margin increases to 73% for the third quarter of 2023,

compared to 66% for the same period last year

Medical division reports expansion of sales in a prominent hospital system,

and pain management clinics

Reports progress advancing reimbursement strategy

for the CompuFlo® Epidural System

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We achieved solid revenues of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Most notably, domestic dental sales increased 45%, due in part to the success of our direct sales model through the new portal for selling and shipping the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) and handpieces. This strategy has provided us a closer and more direct relationship with our customers, which has exceeded our expectations thus far. The new direct selling model has also resulted in an increase in gross profit for the third quarter of 2023. We achieved this growth despite a small sales force, as we are focused on maximizing profitability with a streamlined operating structure. Given the domestic traction, we are now increasing our focus on expanding our penetration within international markets. While sales to international distributors can be uneven due to the timing and size of orders, we expect our international sales to resume growth. We also look forward to announcing the addition of new international partners, which should support our global expansion strategy over the coming quarters.”

“Turning to our medical division, we have made significant progress rolling out our CompuFlo® Epidural System. Specifically, we have added a new distributor and expanded adoption of the CompuFlo® Epidural System in a prominent hospital system and pain management clinics. Most recently, we commenced sales into Island Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Brooklyn, New York, representing the first commercial adoption of the CompuFlo® Epidural System within an ambulatory surgery center. Additionally, we are working closely with a major hospital system to expand use of the CompuFlo® Epidural System beyond labor & delivery, to now include use with neurostimulation spinal cord stimulator implantation procedures.”

"On the heels of positive reimbursement from commercial payers for patients who were involved in motor vehicle accidents, we continue to make progress advancing our broader reimbursement strategy by supporting clinicians’ utilization of the CompuFlo® technology across a variety of additional use cases. These physicians have reported back on claims activities from their payers and we are encouraged by feedback from the insurance providers to the clinicians. Moreover, the high level of claim activity that is being generated by our advisory sites is providing an opportunity to engage with the payers to directly educate them on the CompuFlo Epidural System and the unmet patient need the technology serves, including its ability to increase safety, efficiency and predictability, thus improving healthcare.”

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, revenues were approximately $2.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, due to an increase in domestic dental sales of $386 thousand, offset by a decrease in international dental sales of $539 thousand. Gross profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $1.5 million, or 73% of revenue, versus $1.5 million, or 66% of revenue, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin sales with the launch of the new online store. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $(1.5) million versus approximately $(2.0) million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The reduction in operating loss reflects the increase in gross profit and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. Net loss was approximately $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, versus net loss of $(2.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, for the comparable period in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, revenues were approximately $7.6 million, a 15% increase compared to $6.6 million for the same period last year, driven by an increase in domestic dental sales of $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in international dental sales of $135 thousand. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2023 was $5.3 million, or 70% of revenue, versus $3.8 million, or 58% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2022. Operating loss for the first nine months of 2023 was approximately $(5.1) million versus approximately $(6.8) million for the first nine months of 2022. Net loss for the first nine months of 2023 was $(5.0) million, or $(0.07) per share, versus net loss of $(6.8) million, or $(0.10) per share, for the comparable period in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term securities of approximately $4.6 million and working capital of approximately $6.7 million.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,170,593 $ 8,715,279 Marketable securities 2,450,470 - Accounts receivable, net 591,012 693,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 578,753 443,872 Inventories 2,482,630 1,792,335 Advances on contracts 1,699,153 1,325,301 Total current assets 9,972,611 12,970,504 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 9,182 18,146 Intangibles, net 188,314 227,956 Right of use assets finance lease 11,159 17,645 Right of use assets operating lease 378,142 443,685 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 10,583,558 $ 13,702,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,149,267 $ 1,102,729 Accounts payable, related party 636,637 803,492 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,111,742 1,124,839 Accrued expenses, related party 270,836 167,549 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 10,031 9,365 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 100,327 91,701 Total current liabilities 3,278,840 3,299,675 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 3,088 10,698 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 308,605 385,279 Total liabilities $ 3,590,533 $ 3,695,652 Commitments Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.001;authorized 100,000,000 shares; 70,893,748 shares issued and 70,860,415 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023; shares; 69,306,497 shares issued and 69,273,164 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 70,894 69,306 Additional paid in capital 129,487,592 127,478,325 Accumulated deficit (121,400,682 ) (116,410,405 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity 7,246,288 10,225,710 Noncontrolling interest (253,263 ) (219,276 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,993,025 10,006,434 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,583,558 $ 13,702,086



