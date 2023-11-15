JBT Bancorp, Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX

JONESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC), the bank holding company for Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT), today announced it has started trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an upgrade from the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) Pink® Market. JBT Bancorp, Inc. will trade under the symbol “JBTC”.



OTCQX is a market designed to meet the unique needs of U.S. financial institutions that are established, well-managed, and strongly capitalized. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. Currently, there are over 100 community and regional banks trading on OTCQX.

“We are honored to have been invited to upgrade to the OTCQX Market. The move reflects positively on our commitment to high standards, integrity, and our mission to improve the financial lives of our clients. This year has been a special year for JBT as we celebrate our 150th anniversary as an independent, local community bank, and to begin trading on the OTCQX Market adds to our celebration. We believe this important step allows for broader exposure of our stock and is a positive move for our existing shareholders,” said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.

Peters added that the move to OTCQX “brings greater visibility to JBT’s stability, strength, and diverse services that enable us to serve our clients and their banking needs, and our shareholders as evidenced by our long and consistent dividend history.”

About JBT Bancorp, Inc.

JBT Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT) is a bank holding company Pennsylvania chartered community bank established in 1873 and headquartered in Jonestown, PA. The Bank operates 11 full-service and 2 limited service branch locations in Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks Counties. JBT serves small to mid-sized businesses and consumer households fulfilling deposit, loan, and payment needs.