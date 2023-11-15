Autolus Therapeutics to Host Analyst / Investor event at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2023

In-person and webcast event on Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT





Review of pooled analysis of the ongoing FELIX Phase Ib/II study, pooled analysis from ALLCAR19 and FELIX Phase Ib studies and ALLCAR19 extension with obe-cel, as well as initial data from the AUTO8 MCARTY Phase I Study





LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, will host an in-person Analyst/Investor event during the 65th ASH Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: The presentation will be from 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT to 9:00 AM PT / 5:00 PM GMT. Onsite access to the event available from 7:45am PT

Venue: The Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101

Room: Cityview AB Room on the 32nd floor

Speakers: Dr. Claire Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Associate Professor Haematology and Honorary Consultant Haematologist, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL); Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus.

Webcast Registration: A live webcast will be held alongside the event. To register for the webcast please follow this link.

A recording of the event together with the presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

Reminder: Timings and Details of Oral Presentations:

Title: Obecabtagene Autoleucel (obe-cel, AUTO1) for Relapsed/Refractory Adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL): Pooled Analysis of the Ongoing FELIX Phase Ib/II Study

Link to Poster

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Expanding Disease Targets for CAR-T Cell Therapies

Session date and time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 3:15 PM PT

Session room: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6B

Publication Number: 222

Presenting Author: Dr. Claire Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Associate Professor Haematology and Honorary Consultant Haematologist, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)



Title: Development of a Phase I Study Evaluating the Activity of Modular CAR T for Multiple Myeloma (MCARTY) Targeting BCMA and CD19 for Improved Persistence

Link to Poster

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Cellular Immunotherapy: Preclinical and Translational Insights

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 4:15 PM PT

Session room: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6A

Publication Number: 350

Presenting Author: Dr. Lydia Lee, Consultant Haematologist & Senior Clinical Research Fellow, University College London, Research Department of Haematology (UCLH)





Reminder: Timings and Details of Poster Presentations:

Title: Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Obecabtagene Autoleucel (obe-cel) in Adult Patients (pts) with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia ([R/R B-ALL]; Pooled Analysis from ALLCAR19 and FELIX Phase Ib Studies) or Other B-cell Malignancies (ALLCAR19 Extension Study)

Link to Poster

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster I

Session date and time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Session room: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 2114

Presenting Author: Dr. Claire Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Associate Professor Haematology and Honorary Consultant Haematologist, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)



Title: Delivery of Obecabtagene Autoleucel (obe-cel, AUTO1) for the FELIX Pivotal Study Demonstrating Robust Cell Processing, Robust Release Testing, and Reliable Logistics, Together with Readiness for Sustainable Patient (pt) Care

Link to Poster

Session Title: 711. Cell Collection and Processing: Poster III

Session date and time: Monday, December 11, 2023, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Session room: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 4892

Presenting Author: Michael Merges VP, Process Development, Autolus

Please note that information in poster 4892 will not be part of the live event and webcast due to timing of the ASH embargo for this poster.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

About obe-cel (AUTO1)

Obe-cel is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Obe-cel is designed with a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells. Clinical trials of obe-cel have demonstrated that this “fast off-rate” profile reduces toxicity and T cell exhaustion, resulting in improved persistence and leading to high levels of durable remissions in r/r Adult ALL patients. The results of the FELIX trial, a pivotal trial for adult ALL, are being prepared for regulatory submissions with the FDA and EMA. In collaboration with Autolus’ academic partner, UCL, obe-cel is currently being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trials for B-NHL.

About obe-cel FELIX clinical trial

Autolus’ Phase Ib/2 clinical trial of obe-cel enrolled adult patients with relapsed / refractory B-precursor ALL. The trial had a Phase Ib component prior to proceeding to the single arm, Phase 2 clinical trial. The primary endpoint is overall response rate, and the secondary endpoints include duration of response, MRD negative CR rate and safety. The trial enrolled over 100 patients across 30 of the leading academic and non-academic centers in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. [NCT04404660]

About AUTO8

AUTO8 is our next-generation product candidate for multiple myeloma which comprises two independent CARs for the multiple myeloma targets, BCMA and CD19. We have developed an optimized BCMA CAR which is designed for improved killing of target cell that express BCMA at low levels. This has been combined with fast off rate CD19 CAR from obe-cel. We believe that the design of AUTO8 has the potential to induce deep and durable responses and extend the durability of effect over other BCMA CARs currently in development.

Contact:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-917-513-5303

susan@sanoonan.com

Lauren Williams

Investase

+44 23 9438 7760

lauren@investase.com