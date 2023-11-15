Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,423 in the last 365 days.

Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

“The results of the third quarter of 2023 once again demonstrate the robustness of our business model, as evident from the top-line growth, improved profitability and our healthy pipeline,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “We are excited about Shopify Markets Pro going into general availability in the US and remain focused on executing across all our strategic vectors, as we continue to capture the immense greenfield opportunity ahead of us.”

Q3 2023 Financial Results

  • GMV1 in the third quarter of 2023 was $839 million, an increase of 35% year over year
  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $133.6 million, an increase of 27% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $62.4 million and fulfillment services revenue was $71.2 million
  • Non-GAAP gross profit2 in the third quarter of 2023 was $59.3 million, an increase of 36% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $56.5 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin2 in the third quarter of 2023 was 44.4%, an increase of 290 basis points from 41.5% in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 42.3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 in the third quarter of 2023 was $22.1 million compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 76% year over year
  • Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 was $33.1 million

Recent Business Highlights

  • Continued to on-board many new merchants located all around the globe and trading in various verticals, including:
    • European based brands including UK fashion brand Ted Baker, French brand Lacoste+UNDW3, Spanish brand Polin et Moi and Italian luxury brand Paul & Shark
    • US based brands such as Tory Burch, jewelry brand Moon Magic, Guess Watches, women-led fashion brand Frank and Eileen and AG Jeans
    • APAC based brands including the Australian brands Kotomi Swimwear and Hello Molly, Japanese brands Hobonichi and OAO and Korean brand Bsrabbit
    • High-end consumer electronics brand Bang & Olufsen

  • Expanded activity with existing merchant groups, on-boarding:

    • Three new LVMH maisons – Repossi, Emilio Pucci, Patou
    • Purdey of the Richemont group
  • Strategic partnership with Shopify continues to grow:

    • Shopify Markets Pro went into general availability in the US in September with volumes starting to ramp up
    • Migration process of all legacy Shopify-based enterprise merchants onto the new native solution isnearing completion.
    • 3rd party partnership agreement renewed for another year
  • Expanded our network of platform partners via a new integration into Wix Commerce

Q4 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing fourth quarter guidance and is updating the full year guidance as follows:

  Q4 2023   FY 2023   Previous FY 2023
  (in millions)
GMV (1) $1,125 - $1,175   $3,493 - $3,543   $3,480 - $3,640
Revenue $178 - $186   $563 - $571   $570 - $596
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $31.5 - $36.5   $89.1 - $94.1   $85 - $93

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Conference Call Information:

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453
International Toll: 1-201-389-0920

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations 

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:

  • Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, merger related contingent consideration and acquisition related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses the Non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e’s board of directors concerning its financial performance. The Non-GAAP measures are used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends.

Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non -GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements or information regarding Global-e’s expectations, operations, strategy and Global-e’s projected revenue and other future financial and operational results or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to attract new merchants; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to compete in our industry; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform to meet those needs; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; costs related to being a public company; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and related vaccination roll out efforts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com 
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Headline Media
Garrett Krivicich
Globale@headline.media 
+1 786-233-7684 

Global-E Online Ltd.        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
(In thousands)        
                 
    Period Ended      
    December 31,      September 30,   
    2022      2023   
    (Audited)      (Unaudited)   
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 165,033     $ 145,824  
Short-term deposits     46,353       88,078  
Accounts receivable, net     16,424       13,451  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     51,904       63,850  
Marketable securities     16,813       18,963  
Funds receivable, including cash in banks     78,125       70,415  
Total current assets     374,652       400,581  
Property and equipment, net     10,283       9,799  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     19,718       22,091  
Long term deposits     3,225       3,415  
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent     1,825       2,091  
Deferred tax assets     171       -  
Other assets, noncurrent     3,739       2,579  
Commercial agreement asset     282,963       227,231  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     466,024       450,681  
Total long-term assets     787,948       717,887  
Total assets   $ 1,162,600     $ 1,118,468  
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 52,220     $ 32,505  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     75,990       82,019  
Funds payable to Customers     78,125       70,415  
Short term operating lease liabilities     3,245       3,661  
Total current liabilities     209,580       188,600  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Deferred tax liabilities, net     6,558       2,872  
Long term operating lease liabilities     16,579       17,814  
Other long-term liabilities     1,762       1,013  
Total liabilities   $ 234,479     $ 210,299  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Share capital and additional paid-in capital     1,253,093       1,344,904  
Accumulated comprehensive income     (1,926 )     (1,982 )
Accumulated deficit     (323,046 )     (434,753 )
Total shareholders’ equity     928,121       908,169  
Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,162,600     $ 1,118,468  
                 


Global-E Online Ltd.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Revenue   $ 105,556     $ 133,605     $ 269,184     $ 384,545  
Cost of revenue     64,754       77,089       166,848       227,263  
Gross profit     40,802       56,516       102,336       157,282  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     22,224       24,883       57,508       72,399  
Sales and marketing     52,883       53,643       153,508       158,279  
General and administrative     18,926       13,591       45,537       40,608  
Total operating expenses     94,033       92,117       256,553       271,286  
Operating profit (loss)     (53,231 )     (35,601 )     (154,217 )     (114,004 )
Financial expenses, net     10,890       (3,405 )     11,876       (251 )
Loss before income taxes     (64,121 )     (32,196 )     (166,093 )     (113,753 )
Income taxes     430       895       841       (2,046 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders   $ (64,551 )   $ (33,091 )   $ (166,934 )   $ (111,707 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders   $ (0.41 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (1.07 )   $ (0.68 )
Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares     158,792,119       164,904,339       156,700,221       163,924,915  
                                 

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  
(In thousands)  
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operating activities                                
Net profit (loss)   $ (64,551 )   $ (33,091 )   $ (166,934 )   $ (111,707 )
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                                
Depreciation     421       412       1,015       1,299  
Share-based compensation expense     9,025       11,716       29,797       32,780  
Commercial agreement asset     37,432       37,433       111,615       113,018  
Amortization of intangible assets     8,695       5,092       21,360       15,343  
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits     -       221       -       (488 )
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on long-term deposits     (723 )     89       (717 )     (111 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency     3,715       1,850       11,294       1,110  
Accounts receivable     2,672       644       7,393       2,973  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     7,854       (6,449 )     3,128       (11,796 )
Funds receivable     (11,902 )     (4,592 )     8,223       (2,036 )
Long-term receivables     455       680       455     1,160  
Funds payable to customers     6,981       358       10,219       (7,710 )
Operating lease ROU assets     677       736       2,132       2,444  
Deferred contract acquisition costs     (209 )     (52 )     (684 )     (435 )
Accounts payable     (3,488 )     1,663       (1,225 )     (19,715 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     3,633       10,743       (909 )     5,280  
Deferred taxes     (179 )     268       (179 )     (3,515 )
Operating lease liabilities     (1,005 )     (1,112 )     (3,990 )     (3,166 )
Impairment of marketable securities     -       -       62       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (496 )     26,609       32,055       14,728  
Investing activities                                
Investment in marketable securities     (743 )     (1,598 )     (8,298 )     (2,877 )
Proceeds from marketable securities   -       72     7,910       671  
Purchases of short-term investments     (60,472 )     (85,485 )     (91,967 )     (131,987 )
Purchases of long-term investments     -       34       -       (78 )
Proceeds from short-term investments     28,000       52,250       66,400       90,750  
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,398 )     (328 )     (7,982 )     (815 )
Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired     (92,881 )     -       (309,964 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (127,494 )     (35,055 )     (343,901 )     (44,336 )
Financing activities                                
Exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares     15     -       58     22  
Proceeds from exercise of share options     551       860       1,039       1,725  
Net cash provided by financing activities     566       860       1,097       1,747  
Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (3,715 )     (1,850 )     (11,294 )     (1,110 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (131,139 )     (9,436 )     (322,043 )     (28,971 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period     267,995       191,987       458,899       211,522  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period   $ 136,856     $ 182,551     $ 136,856     $ 182,551  
                                 


Global-E Online Ltd.  
SELECTED OTHER DATA  
(In thousands)  
                                                         
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Key performance metrics            
Gross Merchandise Value     621,011             839,056             1,610,763             2,367,976        
Adjusted EBITDA (a)     12,537             22,093             26,949             57,557        
                                                         
Revenue by Category                                                        
Service fees     47,782     45 %     62,433     47 %     119,054     44 %     172,318     45 %
Fulfillment services     57,774     55 %     71,172     53 %     150,130     56 %     212,227     55 %
Total revenue   $ 105,556     100 %   $ 133,605     100 %   $ 269,184     100 %   $ 384,545     100 %
                                                         
Revenue by merchant outbound region                                                        
United States     48,005     46 %     67,303     50 %     109,867     41 %     190,732     50 %
United Kingdom     36,249     34 %     40,876     31 %     98,494     37 %     118,622     31 %
European Union     18,189     17 %     20,980     16 %     55,040     20 %     63,145     16 %
Israel     271     0 %     571     0 %     899     0 %     1,327     0 %
Other   2,842     3 %     3,874     3 %   4,844     2 %     10,719     3 %
Total revenue   $ 105,556     100 %   $ 133,605     100 %   $ 269,184     100 %   $ 384,545     100 %
                                                         

 

(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table

Global-E Online Ltd.  
RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT  
(In thousands)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022
   2023
   2022
   2023
    (Unaudited)                         
Gross Profit     40,802       56,516       102,336       157,282  
                                 
Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue     2,951       2,796       7,826       8,387  
Non-GAAP gross profit     43,753       59,312       110,162       165,669  
                                 

 


Global-E Online Ltd.  
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA  
(In thousands)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operating profit (loss)     (53,231 )     (35,601 )     (154,217 )     (114,004 )
(1) Stock-based compensation:                                
Cost of revenue     79       180       167       453  
Research and development     5,667       6,673       16,115       19,304  
Selling and marketing     747       1,057       3,212       3,021  
General and administrative     2,532       3,806       10,303       10,002  
Total stock-based compensation     9,025       11,716       29,797       32,780  
                                 
(2) Depreciation and amortization     421       412       1,015       1,299  
                                 
(3) Commercial agreement asset amortization   37,432       37,433     111,615       113,018  
                             
(4) Amortization of acquired intangibles   8,695       5,092     21,360       15,343  
                             
(5) Merger related contingent consideration   3,027       3,041     9,013       9,121  
                             
(6) Acquisition related costs   7,168       -     8,366       -  
Adjusted EBITDA     12,537       22,093       26,949       57,557  
                                 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more