RT Consulting Chooses PlanSource as Exclusive Benefits Engagement Platform 

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, announced a new reseller partnership with RT Consulting, an HR management and benefits administration firm based in New Hampshire. This strategic collaboration makes a significant leap forward, offering clients a highly configurable technology solution that can seamlessly scale with their growing businesses.

RT Consulting, known for its technology capabilities, partners with brokers and HR teams to simplify the process of benefits administration and enrollment for employees. Both PlanSource and RT Consulting share a common commitment to delivering exceptional service, customized solutions, and cutting-edge technology to streamline benefits administration and elevate the overall employee experience.

“Our 15-year journey with another benefits administration platform concluded as our clients and business outgrew their solution,” said Vinnie Daboul, Managing Director at RT Consulting. “Collaborating with PlanSource extends our reach, adds immense value for our broker partners, and empowers our clients to maximize their benefits. This partnership is a crucial milestone for us, with PlanSource’s technology aligning seamlessly with our broader business strategy and growth objectives.”

“RT Consulting’s addition to our roster of reseller partners is a moment of great pride,” said Phil Carollo, President of Sales at PlanSource. “Our business models are inherently complementary and represent substantial growth opportunities for both parties.”

Today, resellers need a modern, sophisticated technology platform that delivers exceptional client experiences, even in complex scenarios. With PlanSource, reseller partners manage the entire client relationship, from implementation to annual open enrollment and beyond. PlanSource’s dedication to research and development, coupled with ongoing training, ensures partners remain well-informed and supported throughout their journey.

RT Consulting was formed in 2006 as a full-service benefits administration firm based out of New Hampshire. The company has evolved from a benefits administration firm to become a comprehensive HR Management Tool, streamlining HR activities for organizations across the United States. RT Consulting focuses on delivering personalized benefits solutions and ensuring clients receive top-notch support from its dedicated team. Learn more at https://rtconsultingllc.com/

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

