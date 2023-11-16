SplitMetrics acquires App Radar in seven figure deal to create a full service AI-driven app marketing company

US and Austrian startups will create a one stop shop for app growth on the major app stores, serving 1,000+ customers across more than 100 countries.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplitMetrics , an American startup specializing in app growth solutions, has acquired App Radar , an Austrian app marketing and analytics platform in a seven figure all-cash deal.The agreement creates the industry’s largest platform providing AI powered services including paid user acquisition (UA), app store optimization (ASO), conversion rate optimization and data analytics.SplitMetrics and App Radar will continue to operate as separate brands and provide services to more than 1,000 customers across Europe and the UK, North America and the APAC region.SplitMetrics, which has a global team of 160, currently manages over $250 million in ad spend annually. The SplitMetrics’ customers include Babbel, Skyscanner, Glovo, and Rakuten Viber. App Radar specializes in app store optimization and automation for 30,000 app developers and marketers including DEGIRO, ProCamera, Chatterbug and Cronometer. It monitors more than 30 million keywords on app stores each day. Combining these services will enable both companies to offer their customers all the tools they need to grow their apps on major app stores.SplitMetrics’ acquisition is part of a wider strategy to capitalize on the growth of AI enabled marketing. Its aim is to become an AI company that provides holistic services for apps that breaks down the barrier between UA, ASO and conversion optimization. By removing silos, businesses will be better able to leverage their data and use AI automation to dramatically improve efficiency, effectiveness and insights of their app marketing campaigns.Max Kamenkov, CEO and co-founder of SplitMetrics, said: “App Radar has a range of very powerful tools that are fully complementary to our own. By combining these services we can offer a market leading end-to-end solution that will drive incredible growth for our customers.“Due to the impact of AI the days of siloed app marketing solutions are numbered. There is likely to be a lot of consolidation and change in the industry. This is because there is so much to be gained through AI automation and the creation of holistic services that can combine and leverage marketing data all in one place. Put simply, there’s a huge opportunity within app marketing to create a one stop shop that meets every need. Our tie up with App Radar creates this solution and marks an exciting new era in SplitMetrics’ journey.”Thomas Kriebernegg, Managing Director and Co-Founder of App Radar, said: “We’re delighted to join SplitMetrics’ team and create a powerful new service for our customers. Our respective strengths in the US and Europe, and key app stores, makes SplitMetrics and App Radar a perfect match.”Silvio Peruci, Managing Director of App Radar, said: “Over the past year, AI has opened the door to the creation of a range of new AI driven marketing techniques that use deep analysis of data to enable much richer and impactful campaigns. The best way to make the most of this is to offer a product to customers that pulls together all their app marketing data and channels and this is exactly what the tie up between App Radar and SplitMetrics achieves.”About SplitMetricsSplitMetrics is a global software company offering an ecosystem of products and services that enable mobile-first businesses and brands worldwide to succeed in user acquisition and app marketing.Top app and game developers turn to SplitMetrics for intelligent data-driven solutions designed for advanced UA automation and optimization, mobile app concept validation and A/B testing, market insights, as well as full-cycle professional services Agency for app and brand growth.About App RadarApp Radar enables best-practice marketing for all businesses with apps. It empowers app marketers to reach more users through organic user acquisition, by combining simple analytics and standardized marketing workflows. The international team of App Radar is working with customers like DEGIRO, ProCamera, Chatterbug, Cronometer.App Radar is an app marketing company founded in 2015 in Austria by Thomas Kriebernegg and Christian Janesch. App Radar is managed by Thomas Kriebernegg and Silvio Peruci.