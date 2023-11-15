Hereward Farms Presents the 3rd Annual Lavender Lounge Sip + Shop Event for Family Transition Place
Hereward Farms is thrilled to announce its 3rd Annual Lavender Lounge Sip + Shop event, celebrating community, craftsmanship, and charitable giving.
It's truly wonderful to bring our community together, not only to raise funds for crucial causes but also to celebrate the talent of our local vendors and artisans."EAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hereward Farms is thrilled to announce its 3rd Annual Lavender Lounge Sip + Shop event, celebrating community, craftsmanship, and charitable giving. This holiday season, the event promises a unique blend of local artistry, entertainment, and a commitment to supporting vital causes.
— Julie Thurgood-Burnett
Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
Time:1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location:Lavender Lounge + Boutique, Hereward Farms
Tickets: $10 per person (100% donated to charity)
This year's beneficiary is the Family Transition Place, a critical organization that supports individuals and families in transition. Hereward Farms will donate the $10 ticket sales to this vital cause, reinforcing our dedication to community support.
Julie Thurgood-Burnett, President and Founder of Hereward Farms, shares her enthusiasm: "It's truly wonderful to bring our community together, not only to raise funds for crucial causes but also to celebrate the talent of our local vendors and artisans. This event epitomizes the spirit of community and giving, and we're proud to make a positive impact together."
The Lavender Lounge Sip + Shop event offers an enriching experience with live music, delightful charcuterie, beverages, and a showcase of unique creations by local vendors and artisans. Their fields are breathtaking in the summer, with over 6,000 lavender plants and 200,000 sunflowers, a testament to the natural beauty that inspires their year-round offerings.
The first 25 guests will receive exclusive swag bags, and all attendees can win a grand prize featuring items from each vendor. This event is a beautiful opportunity for holiday shopping and contributing to a meaningful cause.
About Family Transition Place:
Family Transition Place provides essential services and shelter to individuals and families in crisis. Focusing on empowerment and respect, they offer counselling, education, and advocacy to facilitate positive change and build safer communities.
About Hereward Farms:
Located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, Hereward Farms is known for its picturesque summer fields of lavender and sunflowers. Committed to natural skincare and home products, the farm includes the Lavender Lounge + Boutique, open all year round. Hereward Farms hosts various community-focused events and experiences.
