Homestead PI Reaches 1-Year Milestone of Serving the Sarasota and Manatee County Community
Celebrating its first year, Homestead PI continues to ensure trust, safety, and informed decisions for Sarasota and Manatee County homeowners.
Our commitment to empowering homeowners with honest advice has been our driving force. We look forward to many more years of ensuring the safety of families in our community.”LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestead Property Inspections, founded by Nate Standifer, an experienced and licensed home inspector, proudly celebrates a year of dedicated service to the local community. This milestone highlights a year of providing comprehensive and trustworthy home inspections to residents in Bradenton and Sarasota.
— Nate Standifer
Nate, an InterNACHI Certified Professional Inspector and the company owner brings over a decade of industry experience to the field. His background in telecommunications and low-voltage electrical inspections has expanded to include a commitment to excellence in home inspections. As a professional, he firmly upholds the Golden Rule, ensuring clients are treated with respect and kindness throughout the inspection process.
Homestead Property Inspections' core mission is to empower homebuyers with honest, unbiased, and trustworthy advice, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about one of life's most significant investments. The company places a strong emphasis on safety and security, acknowledging that a home should be a place of comfort and protection for families.
Nate and his team adhere to InterNACHI's rigorous Standards of Practice and continually pursue training and education to provide the highest level of service. Clients benefit from the convenience of scheduling inspections online 24/7 and receiving same-day reports, reflecting the company's dedication to efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Homestead PI offers a comprehensive range of inspection services, including residential home inspections, 11-month warranty inspections, 4-point inspections, wind mitigation inspections, mobile/manufactured home inspections, pool/spa inspections, and water testing. The company's commitment to using advanced tools and thorough techniques ensures clients gain a comprehensive understanding of their property's condition.
The main areas of its service include, but are not limited to:
1. Bradenton
2. Lakewood Ranch
3. Sarasota
4. Ellenton
5. Palmetto
6. Parrish
7. Venice
8. North Port
9. Englewood
As Homestead Property Inspections completes 1 year in the industry, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-quality home inspections. Nate and his team express their gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community and look forward to many more years of excellence in the field.
About Homestead PI:
While established in 2022, the Homestead Property Inspections team has over a decade of experience providing insightful, thorough home evaluations for buyers in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Adhering to InterNACHI's rigorous standards, the licensed inspectors conduct accurate, detailed inspections with integrity and care. Homestead PI builds trusted, long-term relationships by translating technical findings into everyday language and offering unlimited support on repairs, renovations, and maintenance. With cutting-edge tools and personalized service, clients depend on Homestead PI for exceptional inspections.
