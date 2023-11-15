Newsmatics Reflects on a Successful 2023 PRSA ICON Conference, Plans Event Sponsorship for 2024
Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development, and Fred Gautreau, Strategic Advisor, represented Newsmatics on the trade show floor at the 2023 PRSA ICON Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
As a Gold Sponsor of the 2023 PRSA ICON Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Newsmatics’ logo appeared on the tote bags given to every attendee.
Newsmatics connected with PRSA members and students representing PRSSA chapters from colleges and universities nationwide.
We are already planning to return next year and looking for ways to partner with PRSA year round. It is an amazing organization that connects us with the right people in our field.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company, was a Gold Sponsor of the 2023 PRSA ICON Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
— Fred Gautreau, Newsmatics’ Strategic Advisor
Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development, and Fred Gautreau, Strategic Advisor, represented Newsmatics on the trade show floor where they enjoyed riveting conversations with PRSA members and students representing PRSSA chapters from colleges and universities nationwide.
“I’d like to give a shout out to the PRSA executive team and thank them for their hospitality. It was wonderful to meet PRSA CEO Linda Thomas Brooks, PRSA Foundation Board of Trustees President Aerial Ellis and PRSA Chair 2024, Joseph Abreua. We would also like to send a very special thank you to all of the behind the scenes people with PRSA that helped us at the conference including, Events Manager Amy Moore, and Director of Sales and Brand Partnerships Jayson Goldberg,” said Fields. “We also sponsored the PRSA ICON Conference tote bag and it gave me so much pride to see conference attendees walking around with our logo hanging from their shoulders.”
A major topic of discussion throughout the conference was the future of public relations, namely how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used by PR pros. Newsmatics’ EIN Presswire, a global news distribution service, is at the forefront of AI. They offer a free press release generator, which is a great tool and resource if you have writer’s block, need help with a first draft, or are looking for a new way to describe something you’ve written about before.
Public relations professionals who visited Newsmatics’ booth were given a QR code to redeem a free press release distribution and had the opportunity to enter a raffle to win an Apple Watch Series 9 with a Newsmatics-branded wristband. Virginia Tech student Lillie Mitchell won the special giveaway.
“This was Newsmatics’ first time at the PRSA ICON Conference, but certainly not our last,” said Gautreau. “We are already planning to return next year and looking for ways to partner with PRSA year round. It is an amazing organization that connects us with the right people in our field.”
Get your mouse ears ready, PRSA ICON 2024 will take place at the Anaheim Marriott from October 15-17, 2024 in Anaheim, California! Newsmatics hopes to see you there. Early saver rates are available for registration and hotel reservations until December 31.
In addition to discussing the benefits of press release distribution, Fields and Gautreau shared details about two new Newsmatics products, Perspectify and Affinity Group Publishing. Perspectify aims to combat fake news by establishing a labeling system that highlights possible biases, credibility, and ownership of news outlets. Affinity Group Publishing is a global publishing network consisting of 3,900+ online publications that help fill news deserts.
For more information, visit newsmatics.com and einpresswire.com.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics is an independent, privately held global News Tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Our activities cover media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. The company’s product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index and Perspectify, among others. Our workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, click here.
ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.
David Rothstein
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn