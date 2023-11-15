Green Batteries: RecycLiCo’s Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company’s lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V’s Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.



The qualification program conducted by New York based C4V, a lithium ion battery technology company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in Gigafactory solutions, has yielded exceptional test results. The lithium carbonate, derived from battery waste using RecycLiCo's patented process, has been converted to cathode material and assembled into battery cells. The battery cell tests demonstrated good capacity and stability throughout cycle testing. These tests meet C4V's rigorous benchmarks and affirms that the quality of RecycLiCo’s recycled lithium rivals that of mined lithium, positioning RecycLiCo at the forefront of sustainable battery material production.

Given the escalating demand for lithium and the limitations of mining to meet future needs, the Company anticipates a shift in the market. "As demand for lithium soars, it's becoming increasingly clear that mining alone cannot sustainably meet global needs. This test confirms that our recycled lithium is not just a viable alternative, but we believe it will soon be considered more valuable than mined lithium," stated Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo.

This paradigm shift underscores the importance of RecycLiCo's mission to innovate within the recycling space, ensuring a greener and more efficient battery supply chain for the future. This development is poised to attract new partnerships, drive industry change, and deliver tangible benefits.

Prior to the qualification of RecycLiCo’s lithium carbonate, C4V also qualified RecycLiCo’s NMC811 precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”) in cell production and performance evaluations. RecycLiCo’s lithium carbonate and pCAM will both undergo phase 2 testing, which will focus on producing pouch cells and commercial size prismatic cells.

“We are pleased to announce the successful qualification of lithium carbonate in Phase 1 process. As being the key component in battery value chain, this milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable solutions and the industry forward,” Commented Baasit Ali, Engineering Manager, Supply Chain of C4V.

Meseldzija emphasizes the broader vision: “Securing this validation drives us towards a future where our closed-loop process not only recycles but revolutionizes battery production, supporting a fully integrated, on-site battery lifecycle.”

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About C4V

C4V™ is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory designs. C4V’s discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate “best in class” performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale.

