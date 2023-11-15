President meets Vietnamese community in US

VIETNAM, November 15 - SAN FRANCISCO — President Võ Văn Thưởng had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on November 14 (local time) on the occasion of his trip to the country to attend the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Thưởng emphasised the foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation in international relations of the Party and State, noting that Việt Nam's foreign activities have contributed to elevating the country's role, position and reputation on the international arena.

He highly valued the contributions of the diplomatic sector, including Vietnamese representative agencies in the US, to those achievements.

The leader urged the Embassy and Vietnamese representative agencies in the US to strive to promptly concretise cooperation agreements between the two countries and ordered ministries, sectors and localities of Việt Nam to actively participate in this process.

He asked the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN to work harder to expand the ties between Việt Nam and international organisations, establish cooperative partnerships, and advance Việt Nam's position and prestige.

Vietnamese representative agencies in San Francisco and Houston were told to strengthen cooperation between Vietnamese and US localities, and encourage overseas Vietnamese to invest in the homeland.

Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng said Vietnamese representative agencies have worked hard on promoting political, economic and cultural diplomacy, and citizen protection, contributing to mobilising resources for national development and enhancing Việt Nam's position.

He highlighted the fruitful development of the Việt Nam-US relationship, saying Vietnamese representative agencies in the US have made efforts to adequately prepare for significant diplomatic engagements between the two sides.

According to the ambassador, about 30,000 Vietnamese students are studying in the US, ranking fifth in the world and first in Southeast Asia. Many US businesses are interested in Việt Nam and most large US companies have invested in Việt Nam.

Head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang said the staff of the agency always strive to overcome difficulties and fulfil the multilateral diplomatic mission in line with the Party and the State's foreign policy. — VNS