President Võ Văn Thưởng to pay official visit to Japan

VIETNAM, November 15 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27-30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on November 15 in response to reporters' query about Japan's announcement on the visit by the Vietnamese President.

The spokeswoman said in the context of strong and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of VIệt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties, the visit of President Thưởng will contribute to further deepening the two countries’ relationship, taking it to a new height with substantive, effective and long-term development in all fields, for peace, stability and development in each country as well as in the region and the world.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during their stay in Japan, the Vietnamese President and his spouse will make a state call on the Emperor and Empress of Japan, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will hold a meeting with the President. — VNS