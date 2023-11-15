CSSI officers take oath of office in preparation for the PG23

Members of the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) have taken their oath of office as authorised officers to support the RSIPF in preparation for their participation in providing security during 17th Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

The oath of office was administered by the Commissioner of the RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau for the CSSI officers on 15 November 2023 at Rove Police headquarters.

Commissioner Mangau told the officers, “For the purpose of the PG23 you are part of our team now and I ask you to respect that and take it seriously in terms of the responsibilities and the powers that you have not only for the police force but also for the public and to the law.”

Mr. Mangau says, “I want you to work together as a team and to work together with your colleagues from the RSIPF. And make sure you do your absolute best for the PG23. Everyone has a part to play, everyone has a job to do in making sure this PG23 is the safe and secure one.”

“We need to take that responsibility very seriously. And when those people try to threaten that mission and confront us we will deal with them effectively but lawfully. Let’s support each other and make this event a memorable one,” says Commissioner Mangau.

A total of 150 plus CSSI officers will be part of RSIPF operation to support police to provide security during PG23.

Back Commissioner of RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau administer the Oath of office to CSSI officers

Right RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau assist CSSI officers to sign Oath of office

Some CSSI officers sign Oath of office

CSSI Female officers taking their Oath

RSIPF Press