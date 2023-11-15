Carpet and Rug Shampoo Market Projected to Exceed US$ 96.6 Million by 2033 with an 4.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Residential Segment is expected to constitute a share of 28.1% in the Carpet and Rug Shampoo Market in 2023. The carpet and rug shampoo market in the United States expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2033

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carpet and rug shampoo market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 63.4 million in 2023, driven by continuous product innovation. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 96.6 million by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the carpet and rug shampoo market is the collaborations and partnerships. Manufacturers can explore collaborations with carpet and rug manufacturers, cleaning service providers, or home improvement companies to expand their market reach and offer bundled cleaning solutions.

Effective digital marketing strategies and consumer education efforts can help manufacturers and retailers reach a wider audience and educate consumers about the benefits of their products. Efficient supply chain management can help companies reduce costs and ensure product availability, even in times of supply chain disruptions.

Sustainable packaging solutions, such as recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials, can appeal to eco conscious consumers and contribute to an environmentally friendly image of a company. Offering customized scents, formulations, or cleaning solutions for specific customer needs, such as pet friendly or child safe products, can be a market differentiator.

Expanding product lines to include related cleaning products like carpet stain removers, spot cleaners, and carpet protectors can offer additional sales opportunities. Exploring international markets and adapting products to local preferences and regulations can open up new growth prospects.

Consumers are increasingly interested in knowing the ingredients used in cleaning products. Providing clear and transparent information about product ingredients can build trust and loyalty. There is a growing market for premium and luxury cleaning products, including high end carpet and rug shampoos that offer unique formulations and scents.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global carpet and rug shampoo market was valued at US$ 60.9 million by 2022-end.

was valued at by 2022-end. From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.8% .

. The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

through 2034. By sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment to account for a share of 24.2% in 2024.

in 2024. From 2023 to 2033, carpet and rug shampoo market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% .

. By 2033, the market value of carpet and rug shampoo is expected to reach US$ 96.6 million.

“Packaging designs that make it easy for consumers to measure and dispense the product can enhance the user experience,” remarks an FMI analyst. Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the carpet and rug shampoo market are:

Bi-O-Kleen Industries, Inc.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Bissell Inc.,

Techtronic Industries Company Limited,

The Clorox Company,

Zep, Inc.,

Procter & Gamble Corporation,

Hoover,

Diversey,



Recent Developments

In 2023, Bio Kleen announced the launch of its new Bac Out carpet and rug shampoo, which is designed to kill bacteria and eliminate odors from carpets and rugs. The shampoo is made with a blend of natural ingredients, and it is safe for use around pets and children.

In 2022, Chem Dry announced the launch of its new H2O carpet and rug shampoo, which is made with water and a small amount of detergent. The shampoo is safe for use around pets and children, and it is effective at removing dirt, grime, and stains.

In 2021, Bissell announced the launch of its new Symphony carpet and rug shampoo, which is designed to wash, dry, and sanitize carpets and rugs in one step. The shampoo features a new rotating brush system that helps to remove dirt and grime, and it also has a built in dryer that helps to prevent carpets and rugs from mildew and mold.

In the same year, Clorox announced the launch of its new Ultimate Cleaning carpet and rug shampoo, which is designed to provide deep cleaning and stain removal for carpets and rugs. The shampoo features a new formula that is effective at removing a variety of stains, including pet stains, food stains, and red wine stains.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global carpet and rug shampoo market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the carpet and rug shampoo market, the market is segmented on the basis of application (residential, and commercia), and sales channel (hypermarkets/ supermarkets, independent retailers, multi brand stores, specialty retail stores, and online sales) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Segmentation Analysis of the Carpet and Rug Shampoo Market

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Multi-Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

