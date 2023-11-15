Commissioning of a new building of the city division of the Department of State Committee for National Security in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - In continuation of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Khujand and first commissioned a new building of the city division of the Department of the State Committee for National Security in Sughd Province.

This beautiful and modern building was built in order to provide favorable working conditions, taking into account the requirements of the industry, and it has the necessary facilities for efficient operation. In particular, the new building has spacious working rooms, equipped with desks and chairs and other necessary devices. Also, in this facility, a modern library with a rich database of art and industry books is organized for the employees of the field, and the reading room is equipped with the necessary facilities.

The new building of the city division of the State Committee for National Security in Sughd Province in the center of Khujand city was built taking into account the modern art of architecture and consists of 7 floors.

During the visit, it was informed that in the new building, with attention to the body temperature, a separate sports hall was created, which is equipped with exercise and training devices. Also, the building has a separate meeting hall, a canteen, and modern consultation rooms.

The commissioning of this facility improved the service conditions of the employees of the State Committee for National Security in Sughd Province, and they expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for such attention and constant support.

During the visit and sincere talks, the Head of State stressed that using such favorable conditions, the employees of this institution should make more efforts to protect the stability and peace of independent Tajikistan. Especially employees should not lose vigilance, intelligence, courage and dexterity in the rapidly changing situation of the world.