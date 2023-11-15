Zatuchni & Associates Offers Experienced Representation for FMLA and Leave Claims in New Jersey

Achieving a win-win outcome for a family leave claim takes experience, understanding, and expertise.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes much experience and expertise to effectively understand and apply the laws to make sure employees successfully get their rights about non-paid leave for personal and family matters.

New Jersey’s respected Zatuchni & Associates offers experienced representation for Family and Medical Leave Act (or “FMLA”) leave claims.

“There’s a host of federal and state laws entitling eligible employees to take medical and other leave,” explains respected employment lawyer David Zatuchni, founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates.

“And the law is precise and definite. The FMLA provides guaranteed, job-protected leave to workers dealing with a qualifying emergency. Employers do not have the authority to deny leave simply because they want an employee to keep working.”

Employers are required by law to provide up to twelve weeks of non-paid leave for common situations such as incapacity due to pregnancy, prenatal medical care, or childbirth. Caring for a child after birth, or placement for adoption or foster care. The care of a spouse, son, daughter, or parent who has a serious health condition. Or because of a serious health condition that makes the employee unable to perform their job.

“It is simply against the law for covered employers to withhold FMLA leave from eligible employees,” David Zatuchni points out. “It is also against the law for covered employers to retaliate against employees for taking family leave, whether it is by termination, demotion, or cuts in pay or hours.

“The wronged employee can claim and win!”

Experienced representation for FMLA and Leave claims means the expertise and specialty of working with the client to review the case and answer questions about family and medical leave directly and honestly, to gather and prepare necessary documents and records, and take all the necessary steps to protect a person’s rights and help achieve a win-win outcome.

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

