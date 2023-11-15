Submit Release
CAGAcrypto Announces the Pre-launch of the CAGA Token on Uniswap

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAGAcrypto, a unique and community-driven project, focused on profitability and fostering collaboration among like-minded individuals in the ever-evolving crypto sphere, has announced the pre-launch of its own decentralized platform and the CAGA token on Uniswap v2. The main objective of the platform is to unite members of the DAO community and provide reliable tools for earning from governance tokens of decentralized autonomous organizations.


"Most DAOs have a fixed roadmap where governors have control over what happens next. CAGA allows all community members to share their ideas and allows everyone to participate (through voting) in deciding what should be done next," said CAGAcrypto.

The primary payment instrument of the platform will be the CAGA token, which will soon be available on the decentralized exchange Uniswap v2. The token can be used to pay fees for using the platform's products, as well as for earning rewards through staking. Additionally, the token will be used for voting and reward distributions.

"The second stage will be decided by the community, which will determine whether to start with a liquid staking token DEX swap (which allows users to earn rewards even when they provide tokens to the pool as liquidity to earn fees, thus providing double rewards) and a megapool, which is a platform where users can pledge or borrow both stable coins and cryptocurrencies. We can also provide leveraged loans," the shareholders explained.

About CAGAcrypto

CAGAcrypto is a unique and community-driven project, focused on profitability and fostering collaboration among like-minded individuals in the ever-evolving crypto sphere. They operate as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), governed by their dedicated token holders, CAGA. Their DAO is committed to the principle of anonymous decision-making, enabling the community to chart its own course.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/cagacrypto

Telegram Community: https://t.me/cagacryptogroup

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cagacrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_cagacrypto

Media Contacts

Brand: CAGAcrypto

Contact: Media team

E-mail: support@cagacrypto.com

Website: https://www.cagacrypto.com/

SOURCE: CAGAcrypto


