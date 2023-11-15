Egress and KnowBe4 extend partnership to offer AI-based adaptive email security and training

Seamless bi-directional API integration between Egress and KnowBe4 delivers dynamic threat detection and response combined with fully automated threat-based security awareness training (SAT).

November 15, 2023 – Boston, US – Egress and KnowBe4 have announced the latest update to their strategic partnership designed to help organizations identify and remediate human risk. Using a bi-directional API, KnowBe4 now leverages live email threat intelligence sourced from the Egress platform to automatically deploy context-based training and phishing simulations. Today’s news builds on the launch of Egress adaptive cloud email security, which uses KnowBe4’s User Risk Score as one of multiple data points to model holistic human risk. Following today’s announcement, email threat data from Egress will now flow back into KnowBe4 to enable fully automated threat-based training and simulation campaigns.

As a result, joint Egress and KnowBe4 customers can now unlock the full potential of both products to benefit from adaptive email defenses and enhanced automation for security awareness training (SAT).

Tony Pepper, CEO at Egress, comments: “Today marks the beginning of a new and exciting era that focuses on delivering adaptive human protection across the enterprise. This is only possible through the seamless integration of applications within the cybersecurity ecosystem. By publishing events from Egress directly to KnowBe4 KMSAT’s User Timeline, we offer insight into the types of attacks people receive, along with how they engage with these threats to surface potential signs of compromise.

This actionable intelligence is used to automatically tailor individual’s SAT programs to reflect the real threats and incidents they face, offering teachable moments that truly resonate.”

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4, says: “Security awareness training is most effective when it is engaging and highly relevant to the audience. The threats people face vary from day to day, and sometimes from hour to hour. It’s critical that we’re able to deliver quality training and realistic phishing simulations that prepare users for real attacks – which can be achieved using live threat intelligence. Our partnership with Egress enables our customers to deliver individualized security coaching that drives behavioral change and reduces overall risk.”

The integration between Egress and KnowBe4 is now available for organizations worldwide and is free of charge for existing joint customers.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Egress

Egress is the only cloud email security platform to continuously assess human risk and dynamically adapt policy controls, preparing customers to defend against advanced phishing attacks and outbound data breaches before they happen. Leveraging contextual machine learning and neural networks delivered using cloud native API architecture, Egress provides enhanced email protection, deep visibility into human risk, and instant time to value.