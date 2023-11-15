Submit Release
D5 MAG Emerges as the Premier Destination for Design Enthusiasts

Official Launch of D5 Celebrates November with More Than 30 Exclusive Interviews Featuring Renowned Designers and Creatives

BAAR, ZUG, HUNGARY, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D5 MAG (d5mag.com), a dynamic online platform dedicated to celebrating the world of design, is currently in full swing with its November design showcase. This month, D5 MAG continues to spotlight exclusive interviews with influential designers and creatives, featuring some of the industry's biggest names.

The November interview series includes engaging conversations with luminaries such as Tom Kundig, Karim Rashid, Sooner Routhier, Steffen Lehmann, Noriyuki Misawa, Mathieu Boimare, Charles O. Job, Wang Xiaodong, Volodymyr Nepiyvoda and Dmytro Bonesko, Sean Williams, Roland Greil, Lilian Gonzalez-Gonzalez, Kira Goodey, Xudong Zhu, Eleftheria Deko, Rik Olthuis, Luis Galofre, Mao Hua, and Tori Soudan.

D5 MAG, an innovative online platform founded by design visionaries Hossein Farmani, Farmani Group founder, and Astrid Hébert, 3C Group Director, is already making waves in the design industry. With a growing online audience and a strong dedication to championing innovative, inclusive, and sustainable design, the magazine is on track to becoming a prominent voice in the worldwide design community.

Astrid Hébert, Co-Founder of D5 MAG, stated, "At D5 MAG, we celebrate the power of design to shape our world. Our mission is to illuminate the brilliance of designers, advocate for their pivotal role in creativity, and champion sustainable and circular design. These interviews reflect the innovative and inclusive spirit of design."

In addition to featuring renowned designers and architects, D5 MAG also invited industry professionals to contribute and share their own inspiring stories and projects on the submission platform. They aim to become a platform that brings together designers from around the world, going beyond borders, highlighting various styles and cultures, and connecting the design community.

For more information and to explore the interviews and the latest design news, please visit www.d5mag.com.

