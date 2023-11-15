Việt Nam to implement set of statistical targets for green growth nationwide

VIETNAM, November 15 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has recently issued a circular on the set of statistical targets for green growth.

According to Circular No. 10/2023/TT-BKHDT, which will take effect from December 15, 2023, the set is the basis for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the National Strategy on Green Growth for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, in provinces and cities nationwide.

Specifically, the set includes four main goals: reducing the greenhouse gas emissions on GDP; greening economic industries, including energy, transport, agriculture, commerce, service, technology, investment capital, bonds, credit, forest resources, mineral resources, and water resources; greening local lifestyle and promoting sustainable consumption; and greening the transformation process based on the principles of equality, coverage and improvement of tolerance capacity.

The set applies to agencies, organisations and individuals that provide, produce and use statistical information on green growth.

The circular also stipulates that the MPI’s General Statistics Office (GSO) will take responsibility of presiding over and coordinating with relevant agencies to collect and synthesise statistical information under the set of statistical targets for green growth with an aim to ensure the provision of complete, accurate and timely statistical data, and meet the requirements for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the National Green Growth Strategy.

Besides, the GSO builds and streamlines forms of information collection and statistical database for targets under the set of statistical targets for green growth.

It also coordinates with relevant agencies to review the list and content of the set according to the provisions of this circular to promptly propose amendments and supplements to suit reality.

The circular requires ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, the people's provincial and municipal committees and other relevant agencies to integrate, collect and synthesise assigned targets based on the set to provide them to the GSO for synthesis and compilation.

In addition, they must closely coordinate with the GSO in amending and supplementing the set when requested and proposed by Government agencies. — VNS