Asia-Pacific Marine HVAC Market to Portray $1,284.6 Million by 2031 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in seaborne trade activities, increase in demand for shipbuilding, rise in offshore oil and gas exploration, and stringent environmental regulations to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Asia-Pacific Marine HVAC Market by Vessel Type (Passenger, Cargo, Fishing, Others), by Capacity (Less Than 20RT, 20-90RT, Above 90RT), By Technology Type (Marine Ventilation System, Marine Air Conditioning, Marine Heating System, Marine Refrigeration System): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031”. According to the report, the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market size generated $764.3 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1,284.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75248

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as Rise in seaborne trade activities, an increase in demand for shipbuilding, rise in offshore oil and gas exploration, and stringent environmental regulations to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market. However, high initial investment costs and high maintenance costs are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, the development of energy-efficient HVAC systems and growth in maritime tourism provides a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $764.3 million Market Size in 2031 $1,284.6 million CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 209 Segments covered Vessel Type, Capacity, and Technology Type. Drivers Rise in seaborne trade activities



Increase in demand for shipbuilding



Rise in offshore oil and gas exploration



Stringent environment regulation Opportunities Development of energy-efficient HVAC systems



Growth in maritime tourism Restraints High initial investment



High maintenance cost

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in disruptions in supply chains, reduced demand for marine vessels, and led to delays or cancellations of new ship construction projects. Travel restrictions and physical distancing measures impacted the maintenance and repair of existing marine HVAC systems.

The impact of the pandemic slowed the global economy, resulting in reduced trade and shipping activity in the region. For instance, according to Australian Competition & Consumer Commission reports, in November 2021, The COVID-19 pandemic destabilized the global container freight supply chain and delayed shipments and increased freight rates, leading to major disruptions and delays for container trade in Australia. Therefore, this resulted in declining orders for new vessels, impacting demand for marine HVAC systems.

However, post-pandemic, there is growth in the tourism and cruise industry in different countries of the region. There is also a surge in the resumption of international cruise ship activities. For instance, in December 2022, International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75248

Cargo segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on vessel type, the cargo segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. HVAC systems are crucial for regulating the temperature and humidity levels inside the cargo and maintaining the quality and condition of the cargo during transportation. However, the passenger segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing demand for maintaining a comfortable and secure atmosphere for the passengers and crew.

The Above 90RT segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on capacity, the above 90RT segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the less than 20RT segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. Marine HVAC systems with a cooling capacity of less than 20 RT are typically used in smaller vessels and ships where the cooling requirements are relatively low, the increasing penetration of supply vessels, tugboats and barges, fishing vessels, research vessels, patrol boats and coast guard vessels, and small passenger ferries, stimulating market growth.

The marine ventilation system segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the marine ventilation system accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as Ventilation systems are increasingly being installed for the ventilation and air conditioning of the various interior areas to ensure passenger comfort and comfortable working conditions for the crew. However, the Marine Refrigeration Systems is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the rise in refrigerated cargo and increased demand for refrigerated food for crew and passengers.

Leading Market Players: -

Webasto Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Marcotex – Engineers & Consultants.

Johnson Controls International plc

Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV

Carrier Global Corporation

NADI Airtechnics Pvt. Ltd.

HI AIR KOREA.CO., LTD

Dometic Group AB (publ)

Rapid Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-marine-hvac-market/purchase-options

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, acquisition, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Marine HVAC Industry:

Marine HVAC Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-528 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com