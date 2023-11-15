Haivision Partners with Grabyo to Bring Broadcasters a Fully Integrated Solution for Live Multi-Camera Cloud Production

Haivision’s video contribution solutions stream synchronized ultra-low latency video to the Grabyo cloud production platform

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced its partnership with Grabyo to bring broadcasters a fully integrated solution for contributing low latency, multi-camera video into cloud-based remote production workflows.



The integrated solution combines Grabyo’s cloud production platform with Haivision Makito X4 video encoders and Haivision Pro and Air mobile video transmitters to deliver ultra-low latency contribution streams, assuring the highest level of collaboration between production teams and on-site operators.

With this solution, Haivision’s full range of world-leading live video contribution devices can be used to stream sub-second latency feeds over public and private networks. These feeds can be sent directly to Grabyo Producer for frame-accurate synchronization and camera switching, instant replay, SCTE-35 ad insertion and multi-track audio mixing with high-fidelity SRT output. The platform is fully distributed and cloud-native, meaning production teams can collaborate in real time from any location.

The workflows can be extended back to the studio by including Makito X4 video decoders for displaying low latency SRT streams from the Grabyo cloud platform to SDI-based production monitors.

“Critically, this partnership offers production teams a reliable and streamlined live contribution and production workflow that is flexible and infinitely scalable in the cloud. Both Haivision and Grabyo are united in a mission to modernize live production for media organizations across the world, underpinned by technical excellence and world-class support,” said Gareth Capon, Grabyo CEO.

“Cloud production gives broadcasters the ability to use resources when and where they are needed. However, it relies on tight integration with the on-site cameras and operators,” commented Peter Maag, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. “Haivision with Grabyo is a perfect partnership for ground-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground low latency video workflows. Together we provide the high-performance broadcast contribution platform, combining the lowest latency with the highest quality for both wired and wireless networks.”

The broadcast contribution and production solution will be exhibited at Haivision’s stand C47 at the SATIS 2023 conference in Paris, France from November 15-16. To learn more about Haivision’s live video contribution solutions, visit: https://www.haivision.com/products/live-video-contribution/

About Grabyo

Grabyo is the leading cloud video platform. Grabyo’s services equip its partners with the tools to manage scale video production and distribution across all major broadcast, digital and social platforms.

Delivered as a SaaS platform and accessed through a web browser, Grabyo is trusted by major publishers and rights holders including Univision, Fox Sports, The Television Academy, UFC, LaLiga and The English Premier League; Grabyo’s SaaS platform is designed to help digital teams maximize their resources, with no additional software and limited training needed to utilize its browser-based tools.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

