EU Defence Council: More than 300,000 shells delivered to Ukraine 

The EU has already reached 30% of its overall political objective of delivering one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), held on 14 November in Brussels.

“More than 300,000 shells have already been delivered. This comes from stocks or from re-routing or reprioritisation of orders, because the European industry exports a lot to third countries. So, we are asking Member States to reroute, to change the priority in order to give priority to the production for Ukraine,” said Borrell.  

He also announced that the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) would train 10,000 more Ukrainian soldiers in the upcoming period. 

He noted the EU has already trained over 30,000 soldiers – 10,000 more than the EU planned to do. 

“Good training also means saving lives,” added Borrell.  

