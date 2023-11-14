Senate Resolution 178 Printer's Number 1227

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1139

PRINTER'S NO. 1227

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

178

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWN, DUSH AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 3, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, NOVEMBER 14, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to

conduct a study evaluating the outcomes of Act 44 of 2018 and

to issue a report of its findings and recommendations.

WHEREAS, Act 44 of 2018 established the School Safety and

Security Grant Program and the Safe2Say Program and formed the

School Safety and Security Committee in the Pennsylvania

Commission on Crime and Delinquency; and

WHEREAS, Act 44 of 2018 undoubtedly had much success in

better protecting the lives of our children, teachers and school

visitors throughout this Commonwealth and providing schools with

the resources they need; and

WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is to improve upon the

successes of Act 44 of 2018 and help support potential future

policy recommendations for the programs and services established

under Act 44 of 2018; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study evaluating the outcomes of

Act 44 of 2018 and include all of the following information,

using the most recent data available, regarding the program:

