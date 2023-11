Senate Bill 843 Printer's Number 1230

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - SCHOOL ENTITIES PROGRAM, FOR STANDARDIZED PROTOCOLS, FOR

COUNTY SAFE SCHOOLS' COLLABORATIVE AND FOR SCHOOL MENTAL

HEALTH GRANTS FOR 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR SCHOOL SAFETY AND SECURITY COORDINATOR TRAINING AND

PROVIDING FOR REPORTING AND MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING, FOR

SAFE SCHOOLS ADVOCATE IN SCHOOL DISTRICTS OF THE FIRST CLASS

AND FOR ENFORCEMENT; IN SCHOOL SECURITY, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR SCHOOL POLICE OFFICERS, FOR ANNUAL

REPORT AND FOR SCHOOL SECURITY GUARDS; IN DRUG AND ALCOHOL

RECOVERY HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SCOPE OF

PROGRAM AND SELECTION OF STUDENTS, PROVIDING FOR ENROLLMENT

OF STUDENTS AND REPEALING PROVISIONS RELATING TO ACADEMIC

PROGRAMS; IN EARLY LEARNING PROGRAMS, PROVIDING FOR QUARTERLY

REPORTING; IN HIGH SCHOOLS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ATTENDANCE

IN OTHER DISTRICTS; IN COMMUNITY COLLEGES, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR FINANCIAL PROGRAM AND REIMBURSEMENT OF PAYMENTS; IN

FUNDING FOR PUBLIC LIBRARIES, PROVIDING FOR STATE AID FOR

FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024; IN REIMBURSEMENTS BY COMMONWEALTH AND

BETWEEN SCHOOL DISTRICTS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR PAYMENTS ON

ACCOUNT OF PUPILS ENROLLED IN CAREER AND TECHNICAL

CURRICULUMS, FOR PAYMENTS TO INTERMEDIATE UNITS, FOR

ASSISTANCE TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS DECLARED TO BE IN FINANCIAL

RECOVERY STATUS OR IDENTIFIED FOR FINANCIAL WATCH STATUS, FOR

READY-TO-LEARN BLOCK GRANT AND FOR PAYMENT OF REQUIRED

CONTRIBUTION FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES' SOCIAL SECURITY;

AND MAKING AN EDITORIAL CHANGE.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 123(K)(2) AND 129 OF THE ACT OF MARCH

10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN AS THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF

1949, ARE AMENDED TO READ:

SECTION 123. BASIC EDUCATION FUNDING COMMISSION.--* * *

(K) * * *

(2) NOTWITHSTANDING PARAGRAPH (1), THE COMMISSION SHALL BE

RECONSTITUTED JULY 1, 2022, AND SHALL ISSUE THE REPORT TO THE

RECIPIENTS LISTED IN SUBSECTION (I)(12) NOT LATER THAN [NOVEMBER

30, 2023] JANUARY 11, 2024.

* * *

SECTION 129. SPECIAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO LIMITED SCHOOL

YEARS.--NOTWITHSTANDING ANY PROVISION OF LAW OR REGULATION TO

20230SB0843PN1230 - 2 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43