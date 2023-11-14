Submit Release
Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 1231

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 889

PRINTER'S NO. 1231

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

745

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, J. WARD AND

CULVER, JUNE 14, 2023

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, NOVEMBER 14, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for

contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall

require that those devices, services and solutions meet BE

CAPABLE OF BEING CONFIGURED, SECURED AND MAINTAINED IN A MANNER

THAT MEETS the National Institute of Standards and Technology

(NIST) guidelines and OR INDUSTRY best practices for computer

security . TO THE EXTENT THAT THE GUIDELINES OR INDUSTRY BEST

PRACTICES ARE APPLICABLE TO THE END POINT DEVICES, SERVICES AND

SOLUTIONS BEING PROCURED. As used in this section, the term "end

point device" shall mean any Internet capable computer hardware

