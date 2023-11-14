Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 1231
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 889
PRINTER'S NO. 1231
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
745
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, J. WARD AND
CULVER, JUNE 14, 2023
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, NOVEMBER 14, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for
contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall
require that those devices, services and solutions meet BE
CAPABLE OF BEING CONFIGURED, SECURED AND MAINTAINED IN A MANNER
THAT MEETS the National Institute of Standards and Technology
(NIST) guidelines and OR INDUSTRY best practices for computer
security . TO THE EXTENT THAT THE GUIDELINES OR INDUSTRY BEST
PRACTICES ARE APPLICABLE TO THE END POINT DEVICES, SERVICES AND
SOLUTIONS BEING PROCURED. As used in this section, the term "end
point device" shall mean any Internet capable computer hardware
