Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 1232
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - prosecuting attorneys to have geographically concurrent
jurisdiction in this Commonwealth. The following shall be the
geographic districts of the prosecuting attorneys:
(i) District 1 shall include Bucks, Chester,
Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.
(ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,
Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,
Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,
Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,
Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York
Counties.
(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,
Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,
Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,
Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.
(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,
Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and
Westmoreland Counties.
(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two
special agents employed to assist with the duties under this
subsection.
(c) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used
in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Merchandise." Any goods, chattels, foodstuffs or wares of
any type and description, regardless of the value thereof.
"Merchant." An owner or operator of a retail mercantile
20230SB0596PN1232 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30