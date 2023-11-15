MPD Launches New Communication Tool for Crime Victims

The Metropolitan Police Department is launching a new customer service digital engagement tool to share prompt communication and promote transparency while keeping crime victims and reporting parties updated after filing a police report.

SPIDR (Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource) Tech is a fully automated system that will send callers pertinent information and case updates via text and/or email.

By providing an active mobile number or an email address to the responding officer, the caller or victim will receive up to three messages from SPIDR Tech:

The first message will include the date, time, report classification, reporting officer’s last name, and report numbers.

The second message will be sent for cases assigned to an MPD detective for a follow-up investigation. This message will provide the receiver with the name of the detective assigned to the case and the detective’s D.C. Government email address.

The third message will be sent when an arrest has been made in a case. This message will inform the receiver that an arrest has been made in the case and share information on victim assistance programs and department resources.

MPD will begin utilizing SPIDR Tech in November 2023.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to bringing the leading public safety technology to our communities,” said Investigative Service Bureau Assistant Chief Carlos Heraud. “SPIDR Tech will be an essential tool in assisting people navigating police processes.”

