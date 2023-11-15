Submit Release
Statement from Chief Pamela A. Smith

“Today, the District of Columbia remained safe and peaceful as our city hosted many visitors to our city exercising their First Amendment rights.

 

All events remained peaceful and those in attendance were safe throughout the events. There were a few reported offenses involving criminal activities, such as vandalism and graffiti, on public space and in those cases our detectives are currently investigating and will hold those found responsible accountable.

 

I extend my gratitude and sincere appreciation to the members of the Metropolitan Police Department, our local, state, and federal partners, and especially our community for helping us keep the District of Columbia safe for everyone.”

 

