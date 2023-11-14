Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a carjacking suspect.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 5:24 am., in the 700 block of 14th Street, Northeast, the victim was seated in the rear passenger seat of their vehicle. The suspect approached the victim and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle while brandishing a handgun. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photographs below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23186170