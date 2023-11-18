Chieng Moua Joins EcoVault.ai as Chief Technology Officer to Disrupt the Sustainability & Carbon Data Industry
Enabling companies to transform sustainability data into financial asset using the latest AI and Blockchain technologiesDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoVault.ai, a London based leading AI powered Blockchain company specializing in sustainability data monetization, today announced the appointment of Chieng Moua as its new Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation. With over two decades of deep technical and consulting experience, Mr. Moua leads company's mission to harness both AI and Blockchain technology to monetized sustainability transformation and financial innovation.
"Innovation sits at the core of our mission to redefine the intersection of finance, sustainability and technology. We are transforming sustainability data into tangible financial products, and enable companies of all sizes to not only monetize their data but also to meet the stringent demands of regulators and auditors with unmatched efficiency. It's about turning data into value and compliance into opportunity, paving the way for every organization to be both eco-conscious and economically savvy." – said Chieng Moua, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation.
Formerly, as the Chief Revenue Officer at GLYNT.AI, Mr. Moua achieved a remarkable 10X growth including revenue, partnerships, and customer expansion. His expertise in understanding the customer’s sustainability goals, emerging technologies, and the complexity of legacy technologies will be invaluable in his new role.
Previously, Chieng served as Vice President of Innovation & Emerging Technologies at SS&C Technologies, where he led the Intelligent Automation division and contributed revenue growth from $10M to $150M and acquisition of Blue Prism in just four years. A recognized thought leader, he has been instrumental in building intelligent automation and artificial intelligence platforms that positively impact business outcomes.
"Chieng Moua's impressive background is a tapestry of innovation and strategic market creation. His foresight in identifying emerging opportunities has been pivotal in not just entering new markets, but in creating them. At EcoVault.ai, we're excited to harness his unique abilities to bring new solutions to market, solutions that not only drive economic value but also steward environmental responsibility. His track record of transforming technology into commercial success is exactly what we need to advance our mission." – said Steve Brooks, CEO of EcoVault.ai
This appointment signifies the company's dedication to driving sustainable change and creating disruption in the industry. With Mr. Moua at the helm of innovation and technology, the company is set to revolutionized of sustainability data into new business models, reducing operational costs and monetized carbon emissions, and enabling a future where technology empowers more ethical and efficient business practices.
About the Company:
EcoVault.ai is a fast-growing AI and blockchain organization committed to transforming the sustainability data landscape. Through host of innovative technologies, the company enables businesses to monetize their sustainability liabilities, implement and track & trace their carbon reduction efforts, integrate with existing enterprise systems and comply with global regulatory sustainability frameworks.
