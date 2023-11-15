Submit Release
OCTOBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT 1% LOWER, PASSENGERS 4% HIGHER

INVESTOR NEWS no. 38 - 15 November 2023
 

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in October 2023 were 1.4% below 2022.

North Sea volumes were just below 2022 as robust automotive volumes were offset by lower volumes between primarily Sweden and the UK.

Mediterranean volumes were below 2022 as demand currently is stagnating in both Europe and Türkiye.

Channel volumes were above 2022 driven by the Dover Strait routes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2022 due to lower activity levels, not least in the Swedish construction sector, and a continued negative impact from the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 9.9% to 38.6m from 42.8m in 2022-21.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased 4.0% driven by more Channel passengers. The number of cars increased 1.6%.

The total number of passengers increased 29% to 4.5m for the last twelve months, 2023-22, from 3.5m in 2022-21.


DFDS ferry volumes                
  October   LTM*
Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change   2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change
Lane metres, '000 3,825 3,481 3,433 -1.4%   43,508 42,784 38,556 -9.9%
                   
Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change   2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change
Passengers, '000 122 330 344 4.0%   824 3,451 4,469 29.5%
*Last twelve months                  


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The November 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 12 December 2023 at around 10.00am CET.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

