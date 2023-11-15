Update No. 1: Police operation concludes in Readsboro, suspect taken into custody without incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police operation concludes in Readsboro, suspect taken into custody without incident

READSBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023) — A police operation has concluded in Readsboro, and a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Devin Hanson, 40, a resident of the King Hill Road address where the police operation took place, was ordered jailed on $200 bail for misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, violation of a no-stalking order, and violation of conditions of release. The third charge arose from Hanson’s arrest in August on a charge of simple assault following accusations that he had physically assaulted a neighbor.

The court in August released Hanson on conditions that he stay away from the neighbor, who also subsequently obtained a no-stalking order against him.

On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, the neighbor reported that Hanson had been yelling and making threats of physical violence. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Hanson’s home and attempted to speak with him, at which point he retreated into the residence and displayed signs of being in crisis. To deescalate the situation, troopers withdrew from the immediate scene and began working with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest and search warrants.

Tuesday evening, VSP’s Tactical Services Unit responded to Hanson’s home and issued a call for him to come out and surrender peacefully, and Hanson complied.

He was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

No additional details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Hanson’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is carrying out an operation Tuesday night, Nov. 14, 2023, in the Bennington County town of Readsboro.

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police and is taking place in a residential area on King Hill Road. Among the law-enforcement assets participating in the operation are the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Field Force Division.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

No additional details are currently available.

- 30 -