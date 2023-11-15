NP Digital Marks Another Milestone in Growth Journey with Germany Expansion and Michael Messerschmidt as its Managing Director

Skilled EMEA Performance Marketer to Seize Growth Opportunities in Europe’s Largest Economic Market

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, enhances its European and global expansion with the appointment of Michael Messerschmidt as Managing Director NP Digital Germany. This comes off the recent launch of NP Digital Netherlands only weeks ago and follows new offices in Spain, France and Italy in 2024.



As with the agency’s other offices, Messerschmidt will lead the Germany office in providing local expertise backed by proprietary marketing technology and proven performance marketing strategies for enterprise and SMB businesses in DACH.

Messerschmidt is an experienced marketing and media professional and joins the agency with an extensive background in digital and performance marketing having led digital agency businesses all across EMEA. Throughout his more than 20 years of experience Messerschmidt has held several consulting and leadership positions in Germany, eastern Europe and the Middle East. Messerschmidt has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world including BMW, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Vodafone, Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Telekom.

The move comes as Germany becomes the second largest ecommerce market in Europe. In 2023, e-commerce sales will reach approximately €144 billion and a market volume of €201.70 billion is forecasted for 2027, corresponding to expected annual revenue growth of 8.79%.

“German brands have an incredible growth opportunity as they embrace digital transformation, this is especially true for the commerce market where Michael has a proven track record of guiding digital strategies that drive business growth,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We look forward to mirroring the success of our other EMEA regions in bringing high-touch service and innovative solutions to our clients.”

NP Digital already supports its clients’ business in many European markets including the UK. With this expanded presence, brands can expect tailored solutions for regional and global proliferation. Under Messerschmidt’s leadership the team will focus on strategic synergies between channels to drive meaningful growth for clients.

“Looking ahead to 2024, investment in digital marketing will continue to grow with brands focus on data, content and technology,” said Messerschmidt. “There is a great opportunity in Germany to help brands in their advertising strategies by leveraging AI data, insights, and best practices from NP Digital’s search technologies and local marketing expertise to create better results faster.”

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 25 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

